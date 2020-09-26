‘Those Eyes’: Fans Call Erica Dixon’s Twins ‘Doll Babies’ After She Shares Close-up Pic

Erica Dixon can’t help but to gush over her 1-year-old twin daughters Embrii and Eryss.

The 35-year-old mother shared a super cute boomerang photo of one of her twins, whom fans believed was Embrii, to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 21, and received over 27,000 likes.

“Just admiring one of my beauties. @twinzonli,” Dixon wrote.

Erica Dixon posts photo of her 1-year-old twin daughter. @msericadixon/Instagram

She shared a close-up of her child’s face, highlighting the toddler’s big brown eyes, long eyelashes, chubby cheeks and curly tresses. Dixon’s daughter appeared to be distracted by her twin sister, who the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said was “running in circles.”

IG followers and fans bubbled over the gorgeous snap and raved about how adorable Dixon’s daughters are.

“She got beautiful eyes and lashes 🤗,” one IG user said.

A second wrote, “They are super cute and growing so fast 🥰.”

“😍Those Eyes. Beautiful!” one of Dixon’s fans commented, “Such a pretty little face 😍😍😍😍😍 doll babies.”

“Them cheeks ❤️,” said another. “That look like breezy She So Chill😍 your babies are gorgeous!”

Dixon also shared a sweet post of her with Embrii and Eryss to IG earlier this month.

The mother of three uploaded a picture that showed her taking the twins for a stroll outside. She looked down at her daughters with a huge smile on her face and penned a sweet message to them.

Erica Dixon poses with twin daughters Embrii and Eryss. @msericadioxn/Instagram

“Emani says all I do is work at my store, clean the house and find new decor and take care of them,” she wrote. “That sounds about right. I wouldn’t have any other way. I love my babies but decided to step out to step out today.”

Dixon shares her oldest daughter Emani Richardson, 15, with ex-fiancé and rapper Lil Scrappy.

The reality diva welcomed her twins in May 2019. She’s yet to reveal their father to the public.

Dixon is clearly enjoying being a new mother and loves all three of her children. In a June 25 post she wrote, “My life treasures will always be my girls.”