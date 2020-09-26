‘This Is Marley In 20 Years’: Eva Marcille Baffles Fans With Rare Photo Looking Exactly Like Daughter

Model Eva Marcille left fans stunned after she posted a new headshot Wednesday morning.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a new photo on Sept. 23 captioned “New headshot alert 🚨 thanks @terrellmullin You get it right every time.” Fans couldn’t help but notice how identical Eva looked to her 6-year-old daughter Marley Rae.

Eva Marcille shared a new headshot, and some fans saw it show a huge resemblance between her and her 6-year-old daughter Marley. (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

One fan said, “Grown Marley 🌻.”

“Looking like Marley grown up😍,” a second fan gushed.

A third fan replied, “Marley’s twin!”

“This is Marley in 20 years,” a fourth fan commented.

A fifth fan wrote “Come on looking exactly like Marley.”

The model wore a shoulderless white long-sleeved shirt, accessorized with hoop earrings. For makeup, Eva went with a natural look and topped it off with gloss for the lips. She completed the look with her multicolored locs, which had multiple shades of brown and a couple of strands of blue and purple.

Fans say that Eva Marcille is a grown-up version of her daughter Marley. (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

Marley isn’t the only one that shares the model’s good looks. On April 28 Eva posted a photo of her 2-year-old son Michael Sterling Jr. taking a nap, and fans couldn’t help but notice Eva’s strong genes. The toddler was seen cuddled up with a pink blanket and his mouth wide open. She captioned the post “LIPS.” The photo generated over 127,000 likes.

The physical resemblance between mother and daughter isn’t the only thing Eva and Marley have in common. These two share a passion for photography. For her entire career, Eva the Diva has been strutting her stuff in front of the cameras, while Marley is loving the behind-the-scenes aspect when it comes to photographs.

On April 8, Eva shared a photo of her husband Michael Sterling gazing off into the sunset while lounging in sweats, white sneakers, sunglasses while holding a drink. In the caption, she revealed that Marley had taken the pic. “From the moment Marley Rae picked up a camera, I knew she had something special,” wrote Eva. “Watching her grow as a budding photographer and artist has been absolute splendor. She took this picture today [of] her daddy while he was in his zone and she was in her’s. I love my life I love my Sterling.”