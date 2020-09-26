Five Times Lori Harvey Sizzled In Barely There Bikinis (Fans Go Crazy Over Latest Pic)

Lori Harvey had fans salivating over her new jaw-dropping photo on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The beauty used a simple emoji “💧” to caption the Sept. 16 post .The Pretty Little Things influencer was seen standing in front of a mirror, wearing a tiny black bikini that accentuates every single curve; she completed the look with dripping wet hair. Fans raved over the model’s gorgeous reflection.

Lori Harvey in her tiny black bikini leaving little to the imagination (@loriharvey/Instagram)

One fan said, “Fiyah 🔥😍.”

“Definitely zoomed in 😍,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist.”

“Oh my mf lawdddddddyyyyyyy don’t hurt nobody,” a fourth fan cheered.

A fifth fan gushed, “It’s the body for me sis 😍😍.”

Harvey has shocked fans numerous times with her beauty as well as her unforgettable bikinis. Here, a look at five times the model slayed the two-piece suit.

Lori Harvey hanging out poolside in multi-colored bikini (@loriharvey/Instagram)

Back in August, the Pretty Little Things influencer was seen hanging poolside while getting some Vitamin D. In her multi-colored strapless bikini, paired with gold hoop earrings and sunglasses, Harvey completed the look with a slick ponytail.

Lori Harvey lounging around in black curve-hugging two piece bikini. (@loriharvey/Instagram)

In July, Harvey shared this post that shows her lounging around in her backyard in a black one-strap bikini. It garnered over 200,000 likes with over 1,000 comments. Fans raved over Harvey’s snatched figure and how the two-piece bikini hugged every curve nicely.

Lori Harvey shows off her curves in black bikini. (@loriharvey/Instagram)

Back in January, life was good for the model as she celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends and ex-boyfriend rapper Future in Jamaica. She was seen wearing a black string bikini accessorized with a silver body chain. She completed the look with her signature ponytail.

Lori Harvey is rocking a tiger-striped two piece bikini. (@loriharvey/Instagram)

Harvey was seen rocking tiger stripes as she vacationed in Mexico back in October 2019. She paired the bikini with a gold waist bead, gold bracelet and a gold anklet. She completed the sultry look by pushing her luscious locs back.

Lori Harvey is rocking an all-denim ensemble while relaxing by the pool. (@loriharvey/Instagram)

In the final look, Harvey was seen rocking a full denim ‘fit: a denim bikini, paired with a denim hat and skirt. She also accessorized the look with a silver bracelet and necklace.

Harvey’s number-one objective, no matter the look, is to slay.