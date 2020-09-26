Five Times Lori Harvey Sizzled In Barely There Bikinis (Fans Go Crazy Over Latest Pic)

Lori Harvey had fans salivating over her new jaw-dropping photo on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The beauty used a simple emoji “💧” to caption the Sept. 16 post .The Pretty Little Things influencer was seen standing in front of a mirror, wearing a tiny black bikini that accentuates every single curve; she completed the look with dripping wet hair. Fans raved over the model’s gorgeous reflection.
One fan said, “Fiyah 🔥😍.”
“Definitely zoomed in 😍,” a second fan wrote.
A third fan replied, “I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist.”
“Oh my mf lawdddddddyyyyyyy don’t hurt nobody,” a fourth fan cheered.
A fifth fan gushed, “It’s the body for me sis 😍😍.”
Harvey has shocked fans numerous times with her beauty as well as her unforgettable bikinis. Here, a look at five times the model slayed the two-piece suit.
Back in August, the Pretty Little Things influencer was seen hanging poolside while getting some Vitamin D. In her multi-colored strapless bikini, paired with gold hoop earrings and sunglasses, Harvey completed the look with a slick ponytail.
In July, Harvey shared this post that shows her lounging around in her backyard in a black one-strap bikini. It garnered over 200,000 likes with over 1,000 comments. Fans raved over Harvey’s snatched figure and how the two-piece bikini hugged every curve nicely.
Back in January, life was good for the model as she celebrated her 23rd birthday with friends and ex-boyfriend rapper Future in Jamaica. She was seen wearing a black string bikini accessorized with a silver body chain. She completed the look with her signature ponytail.
Harvey was seen rocking tiger stripes as she vacationed in Mexico back in October 2019. She paired the bikini with a gold waist bead, gold bracelet and a gold anklet. She completed the sultry look by pushing her luscious locs back.
In the final look, Harvey was seen rocking a full denim ‘fit: a denim bikini, paired with a denim hat and skirt. She also accessorized the look with a silver bracelet and necklace.
Harvey’s number-one objective, no matter the look, is to slay.