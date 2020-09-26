‘Finest Thang In Da World’: Evelyn Lozada Looks Half Her Age In New Pic

“Basketball Wives“ star Evelyn Lozada had fans raving over her captivating look after she shared gorgeous new photos on Wednesday evening.

The reality star posted a series of photos on Sept. 23 captioned “News Flash! Positive vibes and a pop of color really do make you glow differently.” Fans immediately took notice of Evelyn’s youthful appearance as she beamed in the snapshots.

Evelyn Lozada looking youthful in her new post. (Photo: @evelynlozada/Instagram)

One fan said, “She looking 25 years old!!! 🔥”

“Love me some Evelyn so beautiful and your body is perfect. Yesss 🔥🔥,” a second fan gushed over Lozada’s figure.

A third fan complimented the 44-year-old breathtaking smile “This is how we love to see you all smiles 😍🥰🥰🥰.”

“Finest thang in da world😍🤤,” a fourth fan raved.

A fifth fan wrote, “It’s the pop of the skin GLO for me 😍👏🏽.”

Lozada went with an almost all-white look that included a white tank crop top and white ripped jeans, both complemented by blue boots. The New York native paired the look with a gold necklace, gold earrings, and a gold bracelet. For makeup, she chose a neutral look, with winged eyeliner and gloss for the lips. She completed the look with her long, naturally curly brown hair.

Evelyn Lozada strikes a pose in denim jumpsuit. (@evelynlozada/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Lozada left fans in a frenzy over her looks. On April 20, fans of the “BBW” star’s fans were left gasping over her elegant all-denim style. The mother of two paired her sleeveless denim jumpsuit with a pair of colorful stilettos, matched with a slick bun, gold hoops, and sunglasses. Lozada struck a pose with one foot in front of the other and one hand on her hip as the camera lens caught her on her balcony overlooking the beautiful California green scenery in the background.

The post generated over 32,000 likes and more than 300 comments.