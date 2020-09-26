‘Cut Em Up’: Toya Bush-Harris Is a Vision In Blue as Fans Rave Over the Reality Star’s New Look

“Married To Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris left her followers speechless after sharing a jaw-dropping pic of her snatched body recently.

Harris captioned the post shared on Sept. 20 “when you see me with what I deserve… just know I was patient for it. #Blessed#thankfulgratefulblessed.” In the photo, the reality star was a vision in blue as she walked down a set of stairs. Fans gushed over how incredible Bush-Harris looks.

Toya Bush-Harris is a vision in blue in new photo. (Photo:@toyabushharris/Instagram)

One fan said, “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 .. Slow clap for you all the way down the steps!! yass!!”

“Say it AGAIN for the people in the back Toya! 🗣 You are a beautiful and AMAZING person inside and out! 💕💕#ACCOMPLISHEDBLACKWOMAN#educationpaysoff,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “Chile – you’re wearing this look!!! Come all the way through in Blue!!!😍”

“Come thru queen, yassssss❤️,” a fourth fan cheered.

A fifth fan commented, “Cut Em Up!!!”

The 44-year-old adopted a sparkly blue jumpsuit with a deep V-cut that helped expose the right amount of cleavage, and she complemented the outfit with blue pumps. For accessories, she sported spiky hoop earrings. Harris completed the look with long curly hair highlighted with a mixture of brown and blond. As for her makeup, she stuck with a more natural look and added a hint of silver eyeliner on her top eyelids.

Toya Bush-Harris. (Photo: @toyabushharris/Instagram)

The mother of two always makes a statement in her fashion, whether she’s elegant or laid-back. On Aug. 4 the “M2M” star showed her 454,000 followers she is beautiful in plain jeans and a T-shirt . She captioned the post “When you can humbly see 👁 and Be Grateful for the Vision … 😇 #mytime #myseason #newvision 📋🎾🎾🎾.” Harris stood out in a white shirt with red designs and paired the look with blue jeans and silver hoops. For makeup, she wore a natural look that included rosy cheeks and nude lip color. She also wore gold eye shadow with a winged eyeliner on each eye. She completed the look with her hair in a half-up, half-down ponytail. The photo generated over 4,000 likes and 50 comments.

Whether she is on stairways or in the comfort of her own home taking beautiful photos, one this for sure is fans can’t predict what will happen next.