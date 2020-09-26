‘She Looks Like Her Daddy’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Shut Her Down After She Calls 3-Year-Old Daughter Her Twin

Joseline Hernandez believes daughter Bonnie Bella is her carbon copy, but fans disagree. Folks claimed the toddler is a spitting image of her father, music producer Stevie J.

Hernandez hopped over to her Instagram page on Thursday, Sept. 24, with an adorable photo of her and baby Bonnie posing together.

Bonnie looked absolutely adorable in her pink tutu dress, and Hernandez opted for a bare face and wore her hair in individual braids like her daughter. She also donned a gray-and- white feathered dress that complemented her complexion.

Joseline Hernandez and her daughter Bonnie Bella Hernandez @joseline/Instagram

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star snapped a quick selfie of her 3-year-old daughter laying on her shoulder and wrote, “Twins.”

IG users agreed it was indeed a cute picture of her and Bonnie, but claimed the little diva resembled her father.

“She is her daddy twin she looks a little like u but all Stebie J.,” a fan wrote.

A second person agreed and added, “She her daddy twin.”

Someone else wrote, “She looks just like her daddy sorry Jos 😍”

“She definitely look just like her FAVA, maam. Lol shes so beautiful omg,” an IG user told Hernandez.

The “Puerto Rican Princess” and Stevie J. welcomed their daughter in December 2016. The father of six has five other children from his previous relationships.

As of now, Stevie and Hernandez have joint custody of their daughter and are focused on co-parenting.

Baby Bonnie Bella Hernandez, Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. @joseline, @hitman_steviej_1

Hernandez is extremely grateful for baby Bonnie and suggested a few months ago that she matured her as a person.

“No other job I would rather have than being your MAMA girl! #BonnieBella you are the best #gift I’ve ever gave myself! And I say this because I finally grew up baby girl!!” Hernandez said in an April 29 Instagram post, attached with a photo of her and Bonnie. “You are such a great painter and science enthusiast! To watch you grow is a gift from my Ancestors and the Gods🥰🥰🥰 I thank you kiddo.”