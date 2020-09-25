‘This Boy Is Gorgeous’: Yandy Smith Recalls the First Time She Met Her Husband Mendeecees Harris

Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Mendeecees Harris are one of the internet’s favorite couples.

Fans are obsessed with the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” stars’ love story and can’t get enough of their gorgeous family. On an upcoming episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” series, Smith-Harris recounted the first time she met her husband, and boy was she gushing.

The publicist, who was managing rapper Jim Jones at the time, said she met Harris in 2006, while attending one of Jones’ concerts in Miami, Florida.

Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Mendeecees Harris posing together @yandysmith/Instagram

“So I’m handing out the room keys when we got to Miami, I met everyone there. And I’m like ok, ‘Mendeecees Harris.’ And I remember immediately thinking, ‘This boy is gorgeous.’ But you know, I’m working,” said Smith-Harris. “And as far as I know, at the time, this is one of Jim’s friends.”

Smith-Harris said Jones later hosted a party that night, but she decided to stay behind at the hotel. To her surprise, the man who would become her husband decided to stay with her.

“So I’m making sure everybody gets into the van. And they’re all dressed up. I come down in my sweats. And Mendeecees is like, ‘You coming to the party like that or you not going.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going.’ He was like, ‘You not going? I’m probably not going to go either.’ “

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris @mendeecees/Instagram

“I was like, ‘Okay.’ I pile everybody in the van and I go to the bar. He came to the bar and he was like, ‘Why didn’t you go?’ And I said, ‘Oh, I never party with my client. I’m good.’ Then he said, ‘Why don’t I buy you a drink?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ ”

The mother of two said her and Harris talked until the wee hours of the morning. The music producer apparently fell in love with his wife at first sight and didn’t plan on their night ending there.

“The next day was the big show for the radio station. After Jim performed, I’m leaving to go back to New York,” Smith-Harris recalled. “And Mendeecees was like, ‘Where are you going?’ I was like, ‘Oh I just want to make sure the show went good, his booking went good. I’m going to go home.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m leaving too.’ “

(from left to right): Aasim Harris, Mendeecees Harris, Skylar Harris, Yandy Smith and Omere Harris @mendeecees/Instagram

Not only did Harris book a flight at the airport, Smith-Harris said he also paid a man $200 to let him sit beside her on the plane.

“I’m like, ‘Who dis?! Somebody want to sit next to me for $200?’ ” the reality diva expressed.

Harris proposed to his wife nearly eight years later and they married in 2015.

The couple welcomed a beautiful son, Omere Harris, in 2012 and daughter Skylar Harris in 2015. Mendeecees also has two sons from his prior relationships and Smith-Harris is a foster mother.

Fans continue to fawn over the twosome’s love and post hearts on their timelines. One person wrote, “Love at first sight I love this 😍 that was a great investment for him.”

A second added, “😍😭❤🙌 such an awesome story. I always fall hard for guys like this, that stop time for me. I love them man‼️”