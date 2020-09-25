Jennifer Williams Backs Up Rolls-Royce Birthday Gift with Stunning Bikini Vacation Photo: ‘You Betta Get It’

Former “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams leaves her fans speechless after showing some skin on Sunday.

Williams is celebrating Virgo season at RoMarley Beach House in Mexico, which the reality star tagged as her location when she shared the post on Sept. 20. “Success is in the journey, but the reward is the view from the top… #AttitudeOfGratitude #StillVirgoSeason ❤️,” she captioned a photo herself wearing a tiny purple bikini that accentuated her toned figure, a look Williams completed with long, flowy black hair and sunglasses. Fans gushed over the 46-year-old’s ageless beauty.

Jennifer Williams striking a pose while celebrating Virgo season. (Photo: @jenniferwilliams/Instagram)

One fan said, “You Betta Get It👏👏👏👏👏❤️🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯.”

“STUNNING! Love seeing classy women holding it down and living their best lives!!!🔥❤️❤️,” a second fan wrote.

A third fan replied, “you are fine girl… girl and your CAPTION. So everything 👏🏾👏🏾.”

“Live your best life chocolate beauty❤️,” a fourth fan raved.

A fifth fan cheered, “Yeeeesssssss love 🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

Jennifer Williams is all smiles with a side ponytail. (Photo: @jenniferwilliams/Instagram)

This was one of many ways Williams celebrated during her birthday month. On Sept. 17, her actual birthday, the former reality star shared a video of her white Rolls-Royce being delivered to her house. In the video, the white luxury vehicle is seen being backed out slowly from a trailer onto the street. The video generated over 359,000 views and over 1,700 comments. Many of William’s followers congratulated the former reality star on her expensive purchase.

All of this celebration comes months after the former “BBW” star accused her ex Aaron Nichols of stealing her car. In an April 24 Instagram post, she said, “I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me. He goes by many alias including Nick, Daniel or Chris. He has conned many women and men too out of vehicles and large amounts of cash. Lives in the Atlanta area and frequents Detriot, Houston, and Vegas. If you have seen him or are a victim of his antics please DM me, email my attorney, Jamie Hernan, at [email protected] or contact the Smyrna Police Dept in GA as there is an active investigation going on. Thank you in advance.”

The current status of the case is unknown.