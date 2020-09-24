JordynYear Fans Gush Over Jordyn Woods’ Sexy Birthday Pics

On Monday, Sept. 21, Jordyn Woods shocked fans as she celebrated her 23rd birthday in advance and in style.

The model wore a red-hot two-piece that showed off her bodacious body. Woods completed the look with a black hat, long black braids, gold accessories, and eccentric sandals. She captioned the post shared on Sept. 21 “It’s the details for mee😍 I warned y’all about this week.. it’s my golden year! 23 on the 23rd ♥️💋 #jordynyear#heirjordyn.” Some fans complimented Woods on the party’s decor.

One fan wrote, “TURN UP SIS YOU DESERVE IT!!! 😍❤️.”

A second commented, “SO EXTRA! I LOVE IT ❤❤❤😍😍😍😍.”

Jordyn Woods strutting her stuff at her b’day celebration. (Photo:@jordynwoods/Instagram)

Fans also gushed over Woods’ jaw-dropping looks.

A third fan said, “Jordyn’s glow up is everything 😍.”

A fourth fan replied, “Aye this sh-t don’t make no sense 😍.”

“It really is the details 4 meee😍 go Up slime,” a fifth fan raved.

Speaking of details, Woods — whose birthday was Sept. 23 — had a “Jordyn 23”-themed party inspired by NBA legend and former Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan‘s jersey number. She decorated her house with red, white, gray, silver, black, and translucent balloons. Woods also had silver letter balloons in the background that spelled “Heir Jordyn,” and red balloons labeled “23.” Woods’ other goods included black shirts with the words “Jordyn 23” on them in red and white. Also featured prominently were two bottles of Don Jose tequila that read “heir Jordyn” and “Jordyn 23,” respectively.

Jordyn Woods striking a pose in form-fitting dress. (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

Woods has been receiving a lot of attention for her captivating photos. On Sept. 13, the model shared a post captioned “make it last forever, do yall wanna see more from this shoot?” She posed in a gray crocheted dress with black trimming. As for makeup, Woods went a more neutral route, with neutral eye shadow and brown lip. She completed the look with long black curly hair and hoop earrings.



The photo generated over 375,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.