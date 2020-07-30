‘Picture Perfect’: Toya Johnson Fans Go Wild Over Her Effortless Beauty

Toya Johnson just lit social media on fire after posting a drop-dead gorgeous selfie.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star partook in the “#challengeaccepted” women empowerment trend on Instagram this week and blew fans away with a photo she shared. She uploaded a black-and-white picture that showed off her gorgeous smile and almond eyes.

Toya Johnson. @toyajohnson/Instagram

“challenge accepted.❤️Thank you @kimblackwellpmm & @monyettashaw for nominating me. I’m here for a challenge that uplift beautiful women. You ladies are amazing. #womanempowerment #letslove,” Johnson wrote on Monday, July 27.

The mother of two pulled her hair behind her right ear as she slightly smiled toward the camera.

More than 79,000 IG users were enamored by Johnson’s selfie and inundated her post with compliments.

“Toya your just gorgeous and don’t have to put effort into being it. Just naturally gorgeous🔥,” someone commented on Johnson’s post.

Another added, “Baby! That clock is turning backwards! Effortlessly A Class Act 💕,” while a different fan said, “Picture perfect 😍 TTTTTTT 😍 i just love you girl you so pretty 😍.”

One user said the television personality was “absolutely gorgeous” and added, “Don’t need no color to see the beautiful periodt 😍 give faceeee Toyaaaa.”

Johnson is all about keeping up her beautiful appearance.

She apparently has spent the majority of self-quarantine learning new glam techniques, telling BET in April: “I learned to do so much on my own like my hair, my makeup, and my press-on nails. I used to call on other people to do it for me, but I have really enjoyed learning and doing it on my own. Really discovering my hidden talents.”

Robert Rushing, Toya Johnson and their daughter Reign Rushing. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

The 36-year-old reality star also said she’s been using the self-isolation period to spend time to with her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing and 2-year-old daughter Reign Rushing.

“We work out and watch TV together,” Johnson shared. “We have been really enjoying the kitchen. I’m not usually in there like that, but recently I have been. We have always had a solid relationship, but the time we have been together, we have definitely bonded more.”