Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Throw Ice Cream Party to Celebrate the Birth of Their Baby Boy Win Harrison Wilson

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson threw an elaborate ice cream party at their $6.8 million mansion in Seattle to celebrate the birth of their baby boy Win Harrison Wilson. The singer and songwriter gave birth to their bundle of joy last Thursday, and the couple brought their newborn home two days later.

Ciara took to her Instagram story on Monday, July 27, where she shared a series of videos that showed her walking around her living room while holding Win. Their living room held a giant teddy bear with a blue bowtie and was flooded in silver, blue, and white balloons.

(From left) Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Russell Wilson enjoying their ice cream party at their home in Seattle. (Photo: @Ciara/Twitter)

The Texas native then went on to post another video that showed her 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future, and 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson running outside to their very own ice cream station. “I would like an ice cream,” Future told the server before he indulged in a large ice cream cone.

Future Zahir Wilburn eating his ice cream cone. (Photo: @Ciara/Twitter)

Sienna followed in her brother’s footsteps, telling the server, “I would like an ice cream,” while pointing to a waffle bowl covered in sprinkles. The party also included cupcakes and a two-tier blue-and-gray birthday cake with edible elephant images on it.

Sienna Princess Wilson eating her ice cream. (Photo: @Ciara/Twitter)

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in July 2016 and had their daughter Sienna the following year. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback recently returned to work despite voicing his concerns about playing in the NFL amid the covid-19 pandemic. Russell took to Twitter on July 19 to speak out about his frustrations. At the time, Ciara was pregnant with Win.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay,” he wrote.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Win Harrison Wilson. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

Russell’s message came less than 24 hours after the league said it would start training camps on July 28 as scheduled and plan to play a full 2020 season.

The 31-year-old athlete is known for using his second home in San Diego to host offseason workouts with his Seattle Seahawks teammates, but due to the pandemic it’s unclear if Russell was able to host them this year.