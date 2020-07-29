‘Waka Did His Thang’: Tammy Rivera Shows Off Expensive Pre-Birthday Gifts From Hubby Waka Flocka

Waka Flocka couldn’t wait to celebrate his wife Tammy Rivera‘s July 30 birthday, so he didn’t!

The Atlanta-based rapper spared no expenses on his lady for her 34th birthday and Rivera made sure to show her fans how her boo spoiled her leading up to her born day.

Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka step out in style./Photo Credit: @charliesangelll/Instagram

“Someone said my birthday is in 2 days!! #7/30 🤗🤗 y’all know ima Chanel collector thank you @wakaflocka ❤️😘,” gushed the reality TV star in her comments as she shared a close-up video of her fly fashions and finery.

Flocka, who dropped by her comments to say “Love my Leo,” came through with the drip for his queen. Her designer birthday haul included a variety of Chanel jewelry and purses, Prada bags and multiple pairs of Hermes, Louboutin and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The former “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” cast member has been counting down the days to her birthday since welcoming Leo season on July 23 and is clearly looking forward to a (hopefully COVID-friendly) turnup.

Over 220,000 people stopped to take in Tammy’s birthday surprise. Fans who weren’t blinded by her glittery goodies left plenty of comments complimenting Waka on his taste and treatment of his lady.

“He wasn’t playing at ALL 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Shower your Queen! Period 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote a follower.

“yasssssss waka did his thang,” another agreed.

“Waka Show tf out 😝 Period 💯,” gushed a third.

“You “Pieced” TF up sis! 🔥❤️💪🏽 It’s definitely the Prada set for me 😍,” a fourth fan commented.

“If ‘aye gimme one of everything, in every color that’s Chanel’ was a person it would definitely @wakaflocka,” joked a fifth.

Tammy also posted more gifts the following day that included custom Louis Vuitton boots and an iced out chain.

The “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” stars have been married since 2014 and are parents to daughter Charlie Rivera.