‘It’s Really Hurtful’: Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Being Called Boring on ‘RHOA’

When it comes to drama on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” it appears that Cynthia Bailey is rarely in the mix. The 53-year-old Bravo star has been deemed the peacemaker on the hit reality show since she made her debut in season 3.

Some observers assumed that Cynthia’s peach would be revoked by now, considering that her storyline mostly revolves around her fiancé Mike Hill. Although fans have called Cynthia boring on more than one occasion, it’s only recently that she opened up about how those remarks made her feel. “Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if you’re for uplifting the culture, then you need to be for uplifting the culture,” the Alabama native said in a July 24 interview with Refinery29.

Cynthia Bailey (Photo: @cynthiabailey/Instagram)

“If you are, you can’t say that someone who’s trying to represent Black women in a positive light is boring. That’s very reckless of you to think if you stand on our side,” she added. “I have a responsibility to the culture to be a positive representation of what we look like.”

Cynthia then went on to insinuate that the comments people made about her seemingly boring persona hurt her feelings. “I can only do me, and I’m always going to be accountable for what I do on the show. I believe that we can make an entertaining show that’s not negative. It’s really hurtful when your own people are the ones saying that you’re boring because you don’t want to turn up and act a fool just for the sake of being a fool.”

Cynthia Bailey with her fiancé Mike Hill (Photo: @cynthiabailey/Instagram)

Cynthia spent the majority of season 12 planning her wedding with the Fox Sports broadcaster, and the two are set to get married on October 10. The television personality splits her time between Atlanta and Los Angeles, as Mike currently lives and works on the West Coast. Although social media speculation has had Cynthia demoted to a friend of the show for the upcoming season, the official cast list for season 13 has not yet been revealed.