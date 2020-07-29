‘Get Your Mind Right’: Tami Roman Gives Fans Inspirational Message

Most would agree that Tami Roman has a strong social media presence. The former “Basketball Wives” cast member shows off her high-end fashion taste and unique hairstyles frequently, but lately she’s been spending her shelter-in-place days uplifting people online.

Taking to Instagram with a photo that showed Tami wearing a black shirt that read “Phenomenal Woman,” the mother of two sent an inspirational message to her 3 million followers. “Slippin through with a lil reminder…” she began her caption on Monday, July 27. “It’s the start of a new week…meaning new possibilities and new opportunities, get your mind right and ready for NEW BLESSINGS! 💋💯🙏🏽.”

Tami Roman gives fans an inspirational message. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

In the image, Tami looks at peace with her radiant smile, rosy cheeks and white eyeshadow. Several people reacted to the photo and praised the 50-year-old reality star for posting a motivational message. “I needed this🙌🏿,” someone wrote. Another person said: “Amen🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Getting My Life Right !!! One day at a time.💃💃✔️✔️🙌🙌🔥🔥💕….Tami you look Good ,love your hair ❤️❤️.”

Folks who watch “BBW” are aware that the New York native has a feisty personality and is known for her no-nonsense attitude. The “Saints & Sinners” actress didn’t always appear to have a positive outlook on life based on how she was represented on the VH1 series. Not liking the way she was portrayed on the hit reality show, Tami revealed in a 2019 interview on “The D.L. Hugley Show” that she was working on changing her attitude to match the blessings in her life.

Tami Roman (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

“The responsibility that I took within myself was, I watched myself. Just like everybody else watched, I watched myself. I said, ‘Okay, so since you guys aren’t going to show the other side and all the wonderful things I do with philanthropy, and my charities and my children and my relationship with my mom, then I’m going to make the changes. I’m going to be in control of the narrative. I had to take responsibility for the imagery that I was putting out.”