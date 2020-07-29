‘Almost Didn’t Recognize You’: Malaysia Pargo’s Freckle Filter Drives Fans Wild

If there’s something Malaysia Pargo does better than anyone, it’s stand out. The “Basketball Wives: LA” veteran has been someone people turn to for fashion inspiration and beauty hacks since she made her debut on reality television in 2011.

Malaysia seemed to bring the freckle fad back when she shared a filtered photo to Instagram of her with the most gorgeous beauty marks. Not long ago, around 2017, freckles were deemed one of the must-have beauty trends. If people had them, they flaunted them; if they didn’t, they drew them on with makeup.

Malaysia Pargo rocking her “freckles” (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

The native of Compton, California, shared two images on the social media platform that showed her with and without the beauty filters. In both images, the 39-year-old reality star looks gorgeous with her fake eyelashes, clear lip gloss, and eyebrows filled in with makeup. Malaysia pulled her appearance together with diamond-square earrings and gold bangles. Resting her chin on her arm, Malaysia spoke about herself in her caption. She wrote on Sunday, July 27: “Me, Myself and I….”

She received numerous remarks from fans about her freckles. One user wrote: “Almost didn’t recognize you😍,” while someone else commented: “These freckles are everything. You are sooo gorgeous🔥.” But others claimed her lash extensions caught their eye as comments like “Lashes😍” and “Mommas😍🔥🔥 them lashes girl! Put me on!!” flooded in underneath the image.

Malaysia Pargo (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

The mother of three doesn’t go anywhere without her false eyelashes, revealing in an old interview with Hello Beautiful that she keeps lash glue in her purse in case she needs to pop her lashes back down. While Malaysia plays around with makeup and filters often, it’s actually her skin underneath the cosmetics that seems to matter most to her.

Malaysia keeps her youthful glow by washing her face every day and not clogging her pores with makeup. She says she uses a daily cleanser and a moisturizer. “The trick is that whenever you wash your face, you should moisturize it again,” she said in a 2014 interview with Rolling Out.