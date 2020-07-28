‘She Looks So Much Like Mama Joyce’: Fans Gush Over Blaze Tucker’s Pic with Her Grandmother

They say that the apple doesn’t fall from the tree, and Blaze Tucker proved that statement to be true when she was spotted bonding with her grandmother Mama Joyce over the weekend. Kandi Burruss, a cast member from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” showed off the fun family day in an Instagram post from Sunday, July 26.

Kandi shared a photo that showed her mother holding her daughter in Blaze’s nursery. In the shot, Blaze is wearing an adorable white dress with ruffled sleeves and gold stud earrings. The infant wore her hair slicked down instead of her natural curls. True to form, Blaze smiled wide for the shot and flaunted her two bottom teeth. Mama Joyce donned a patterned blue shirt for the occasion and tied her outfit together with a gold necklace. The 70-year-old reality star looked radiant with her purple lipstick, rosy cheeks, and neutral-toned eyeshadow.

Mama Joyce holding Blaze Tucker. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

“These 2 smiles give me life!😍@blazetucker @mamajoyce1_,” Kandi captioned the image. Some people went absolutely insane over how much Blaze favored her grandmother. “She looks so much like Mama Joyce😍,” someone raved. Another fan commented, “Aww mama Joyce looks great, love her! 🙌🏽,” followed by someone else who wrote: “She looks like Kandi’s mom😍.”

Kandi and her husband, former “RHOA” producer Todd Tucker, are the proud parents to Blaze. The baby made her entrance into the world via surrogate on Nov. 22. Kandi explained on her reality show that she suffered from infertility issues and was unable to get pregnant the third time around. With the help of multiple in-vitro fertilization procedures, Kandi was able to carry her and Todd’s first son together, Ace Wells Tucker, in 2016.

(Clockwise from top left): Riley Burruss, Kandi Burruss, Kaela Tucker, Brenda Burruss (Kandi’s stepmother), Dr. Titus Burruss (Kandi’s father), Blaze Tucker, Ace Wells Tucker, Todd Tucker, Mama Joyce. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Kandi has a 17-year-old daughter, Riley Burruss, from a previous relationship with Russell Spencer, the founder of the Block Enterprises record label. Todd also has a 23-year-old daughter, Kaela Tucker, from a prior relationship.