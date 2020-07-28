Rasheeda Frost’s TikTok Video with Kirk Spirals After Fans Disapprove

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Social media users recently made it pretty clear they don’t approve of Rasheeda Frost‘s husband Kirk Frost.

On Sunday, July 26, Rasheeda took to Instagram and posted a new TikTok video of herself and two friends dancing to her song “Marry Me.” She wrote in her caption, “I’m silly AF I know 😂😂😂TikTok: rasheedabosschick #putitonhimmakehimwannamarryme #marryme.”

Rasheeda Frost. @rasheeda/Instagram

The “Georgia Peach’s” video starred a special guest, her husband Kirk! Toward the end of the clip, the mother of two unexpectedly jumped on her husband’s lap and began grinding on him while her 2012 hit single sounded off in the background.

IG users instantly slapped down the video due to Kirk’s appearance.

“Why he had to be in it? 😩🤦🏽‍♀️”

“Rasheeda stop trynna make us accept him. We don’t like him. 🥴”

One fan referred to Kirk’s 2013 cheating scandal and wrote, “She got on Kirk whilst he was planning another cabin link up. Put it on em make me wanna entanglement.”

“Kirk disgusted me 🤢🥴,” said another. “He doesn’t deserves her. He always acts like he’s not in luv or not feeling her. Rasheeda you are amazing.”

It’s no secret that Rasheeda and Kirk have experienced multiple bumps in the road in their marriage.

Rasheeda Frost and her Kirk Frost. (Photo: @rasheeda/Instagram)

The father of six publicly cheated on his wife with multiple women and had a baby outside of their marriage, while Rasheeda has vaguely claimed she was “unfaithful” to her husband years ago.

Despite their marital woes and how fans feel, the couple are still going strong and celebrated 20 years of marriage last December.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star said the key to their long-lasting marriage was “communication.”

“The road can get really, really rough. You have to communicate and figure out a way to make sure you’re taking care of each other,” she told Essence magazine in March. “Kirk and I have been friends and we’ve been through our ups and our downs. The good times are really good and the bad times are bad — but they’re experiences. We understand each other a lot more, and we’re just making sure we make time for each other when it seems like things are getting kind of crazy.”