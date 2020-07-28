‘Did You Find the Fountain of Youth?’: Toya Johnson Fans Claim She Looks ’21’ In This Gorgeous Snap

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Toya Johnson is looking younger than ever nowadays.

The 36-year-old reality TV star looked half of her age this week in a photo and could pass for a 20-something year-old. Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday, July 26, to share a smoking-hot snap of herself, which she captioned “Pretty T💞.”

Toya Johnson. @toyajohnson/Instagram

The upload showed the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star wearing a sexy and form-fitting two-piece outfit that accentuated her shapely backside and firm physique. Her getup was jazzed up with a pair of hot pink sandals and a matching mini bag.

Johnson opted for a simple makeup look, including a nude lipstick and a minimal amount of foundation. Her flawless skin and overall dewy look made her look extremely youthful.

Toya Johnson turns head with flawless looks. @toyajohnson/Instagram.

Fans noticed instantly the celeb’s girlish appearance and showered her with compliments.

“Girl you look 21. ❤️,” said a fan. “Always looking young. classy and sophisticated. Where’s this outfit from ? It’s Supppperrr cute !!!” another fan exclaimed.

One IG follower mistook Johnson for her 21-year-old daughter Reginae Carter and wrote, “I thought this was Nae at first glance, you keep aging so gracefully 😩❤️.”

Someone else added, “Did you find the fountain of youth or is this what having a good man does??? You’re aging backwards baby 🔥”

Johnson maintains her good looks by having a daily skin routine, a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

The mother of two switched over to a pescatarian diet years ago before giving birth to her second child Reign Rushing. She and her fiancé Robert Rushing are also consistently working out together. Last month, the couple were spotted at Kennesaw Mountain in Georgia and Johnson wrote, “I hit the mountain with my work out partner for a little cardio and quick workout. #wnm.”

Toya Johnson and Robert Rushing. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram via photographer @jsphotographyatl/Instagram)

A day later on June 23 Johnson gushed over how Rushing motivated her during their workouts.

“Pushing this stroller up the mountain today was tough as hell but I made it to the top. @mrrushlife worked my last nerve today but I love it. I needed that extra push. #wnm #familyworkout #wnmfatburner,” she said.

It’s safe to say Johnson is serving fitness and aging goals for all social media users.