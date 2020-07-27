Nene Leakes Hits Back at ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali After YouTube Star Claims the OG Lacks Empathy for Black Women

The upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has not yet aired on television, but that’s not stopping some of the potential cast members from bringing their beef online!

On Friday, July 24, Nene Leakes and the rumored “RHOA” newbie LaToya Ali got into a heated exchange on social media after the OG housewife shared a series of cryptic messages that implied she was working with a “sociopath.”

Nene Leakes suggested that a person she was working with was a sociopath and used her for their personal gain. (Photo: @NeNeLeakes/Twitter)

Nene tweeted: “You see there’s something wrong, You know something is wrong but you do nothing to stop it. Why? Do you lack empathy?” The 52-year-old reality star then went on to suggest that the person used her for their own benefit, writing “Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves?”

The YouTube star seemed triggered by Nene’s comments and stepped into The Shade Room to respond to the mother of two’s message.

LaToya Ali responds to Nene Leakes’ comments about seemingly working with a sociopath. (Photo: @latoyaforever/Instagram)

“Nene, you lack empathy for black women. As a result of your “diva” behavior my aunt lost her contract in Toronto because of your comments towards black women, leaving a black woman’s job in jeopardy. Remember when you appeared on the shopping channel?” she posted on Instagram. In addition to running her Swagg boutique, Nene also sells her clothing line Nene by Nene Leakes.

While LaToya’s aunt remains anonymous, a former employee from The Shopping Channel jumped to Nene’s defense and allegedly explained what actually happened to LaToya’s aunt that caused her to get terminated.

“That’s incorrect, LaToya. Your aunt lost her contract because she came in a date she wasn’t scheduled as a guest and waited outside of NeNe’s dressing room for most of the day, essentially stalking her,” the Instagram comment read.

Nene Leakes (left) and LaToya Ali (right) (Photos: @neneleakes/Instagram, @latoyaforever/Instagram)

“Then she borrowed clothing from the collection to wear and take pictures with NeNe. She wasn’t authorized to do any of that, and technically she shouldn’t have even been in the building at all. I worked for the network at the time and was styling that show. Your aunt acted unprofessionally period. Don’t put out false information. I have respect for you, but that’s not what happened at all.”

Nene shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter as proof that she was not responsible for LaToya’s aunt losing her job. “Looks like my Canadian peeps from the channel is speaking out!” she wrote alongside the photos.

(From left to right): Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali (Photos: @drewsidora/Instagram, @latoyaforever/Instagram)

LaToya again responded to the claim saying, “STALKING?!!!!!?????? – and TOOK CLOTHES??? 🤔👀👀. Those are serious allegations. How much did NeNe cashapp you to say that? Anyone who was present was allowed to be there, but more importantly, they were there to support Nene and her clothing line! @nicolsterling41 was there too and can attest to that. The fact of the matter is that Nene smiled in their faces and then turned around and lied on them behind their backs and her bogus, bandulu and opportunistic call for support today is hypocrisy at its finest and some fake victim BS. How can she ask for support when she is out there tearing people down behind the scenes?”

Nene has yet to respond to LaToya’s latest message.

Their social media beef came just days after news broke that claimed LaToya was joining season 13 as a friend of the show and actress Drew Sidora was coming on as a full-time cast member.