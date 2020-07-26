Actress Drew Sidora and YouTube Star LaToya Ali Reportedly Secure a Peach for Season 13 of ‘RHOA’

Actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTuber LaToya Ali will join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” US Weekly confirms. According to the outlet, Drew secured a peach for season 13, while LaToya will make regular appearances on the hit reality show. Blogger Love B. Scott was the first to report that Drew and LaToya are the new cast members. Atlanta Black Star reached out to a rep at Bravo as well as the reps for Drew and LaToya to confirm the reports, but have yet to receive a response.

The news comes one month after LaToya and her husband Adam Ali announced on social media that they’re getting a divorce after a nine-year relationship and six years of marriage. The two share three children together. LaToya, better known as LaToya Forever by fans, is close friends with “RHOA” cast member Kandi Burruss. She would be the first YouTube star to become a cast member on the franchise.

Drew Sidora (L) and LaToya Ali (R) (Photos: @drewsidora/Instagram, @latoyaforever/Instagram)

In May, the 33-year-old social media star wrote a beautiful tribute to Kandi on her birthday. “Thank you for embracing me and always showing me luuuv!” she wrote alongside a photo of her and Kandi. “You are da bomb and I feel so blessed to know that God has placed such an inspiring soul in my life. Keep killing it boo😎😎😎.”

Kandi Burruss (in white) and LaToya Ali (Photos: @latoyaforever/Instagram)

While Drew doesn’t appear to have a close bond with the housewives yet, she’s no newbie to being on television. She has gained notable roles in shows including “That’s So Raven” and “The Game” as well as the TV movie “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” The Chicago native shares her 2-year-old daughter Aniya Grace Pittman and her 5-year-old son Machai Pittman with her husband Ralph Pittman. She also has a 9-year-old son Josiah Jordan from a prior relationship.

Bravo reportedly has plans to appeal to a younger audience. The new cast changes come one month after Eva Marcille announced that she’s leaving the franchise after three seasons. “I appreciate the bond of friendship that I’ve made with my cast mates and strong personal relationships I have with numerous executives and producers of Bravo,” she said in a statement.

(From left to right): Ralph Pittman holding Aniya Grace Pittman, Josiah Jordan (center), and Drew Sidora holding Machai Pittman (Photo: @drewsidora/Instagram)

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided, however, after speaking with my family and representatives,” Marcille added, “I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”