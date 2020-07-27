‘M2M’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Gifts a Woman with Veneers After Her Teeth Were Allegedly Knocked Out By a Police Officer During a Protest In Chicago

Dr. Heavenly Kimes gifted 18-year-old activist Miracle Boyd with a dental makeover on Thursday, July 23. On July 17, a Chicago police officer was recorded punching Miracle in the mouth during a Black Lives Matter protest and reportedly knocked out her front teeth. The “Married to Medicine” reality star caught wind of the incident after fans tagged the dentist in the footage and she decided to provide Miracle with veneers free of charge.

Dr. Heavenly and Miracle went live on Instagram shortly before the procedure. “I’m going to do some cosmetic work on that little baby, she is beautiful,” Dr. Heavenly said at the 00:42 mark as Miracle was lying in the dentist chair. “She got hit in the mouth by a police officer. We’re going to take care of that.” Miracle then went on to explain what transpired at the protest that caused the police officer to allegedly knock out her teeth.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes gifts 18-year-old activist Miracle Boyd with veneers after a police officer knocked out her front tooth during a protest in Chicago. @dr_heavenly/Instagram

“I was at a protest in Chicago at the Columbus statue, and I was punched in the face by a police officer, because I was recording a male being arrested and I was trying to give him legal help, because when people tend to get arrested at protests, they have a tendency to not tell you who was arrested, and where they are,” Miracle said at the 4:16 mark.

“So I was trying to get his information, his first and last name, and there were two cops who walked up to me, and one of them punched me in the face, and he knocked my tooth out. I was bleeding really bad. I had pain in my teeth. It was one of the worst days of my life.”

Miracle revealed she is a youth organizer for GoodKids MadCity, a youth-led anti-gun violence and restorative justice organization in Chicago, causing Dr. Heavenly to say that she is “proud” of Miracle for having the guts to be on the front lines in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Porsha Williams with Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer protesting in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

The mother of three also acknowledged Porsha Williams, a reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for protesting on behalf of Breonna Taylor. Porsha along with at least 86 others were arrested last week in Louisville for protesting on the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s lawn as a way to urge him to bring charges against the officers who shot and killed the 26-year-old emergency medical technician during a botched search warrant execution at her Louisville apartment in March.

“I just wanna thank y’all for doing what y’all doing. Porsha Williams, who’s out there, I know she got arrested and all that. Big ups to Porsha Williams, everybody who’s out there,” Dr. Heavenly added at the 3:26 mark. “This is just all I can do. I can do good dental work, so I’m going to give her a free dental makeover.”

When the procedure was finished, the 49-year-old dentist shared before-and-after photos, in addition to a photo with Miracle. “My beautiful Miracle,” she wrote. “I’m soo sorry this happened to you! Glad I could help.”