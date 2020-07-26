‘You Look Like the Joker’: Fans Go Into a Frenzy Over Joseline Hernandez’s Bright New Hairdo

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality diva Joseline Hernandez is wowing fans with her new look.

Hernandez uploaded a video to her Instagram profile on Saturday, July 25, of herself rocking a butterfly bralette, a blush pink jumpsuit, chandelier earrings, and bright neon green hair.

“#liveyourbestlife out now! On your iTunes Store! So Sexy ❤️❤️,” the 33-year-old captioned the video promoting her new single.

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star Joseline Hernandez debuts new hair.

@joseline/Instagram

The mother of one served several angles in the mirror, leaving fans swooning over the “Love & Hip Hop” television personality’s new look.

“Yessss green hair don’t care ❤️❤️💋❤️💋💋💋💋💋❤️💋❤️❤️ #liveyourbestlife.”

“You look like the joker 😍.”

“Ooh slime time 😍.”

While Hernandez garnered praise for her ever-changing style, she missed the mark when it came to wowing fans with her new record, “Live Your Best Life.”

“That song is trash, Joseline.”

“You a beautiful girl, but rapping is not your niche.”

“She just can’t get her music going. Its missing something she needs the right connection go to London on the track u should have blown up years ago.”

Hernandez has been pursuing music since before her time on “LHHATL” ended in 2017. Her 3-year-old daughter’s father, Stevie J., acted as her agent for a while.

Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez. (Photos: @joseline/Instagram, @hitmansteviej_1/Instagram

However, Hernandez’s music could never get the response from the masses she was looking for.

While at a club performance in Dallas, Texas, in 2014, Hernandez tried to showcase her rapping skills, which led to the crowd booing her.

Stevie J. had to make an appearance on stage to garner applause from fans and excite the crowd.

Now Hernandez is no longer on the VH1 show with her ex, who has a track record for producing for major artists such as 112, Mariah Carey, and his now-wife, Faith Evans.

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez is now engaged to another industry figure in her fiancé DJ Balistic Beats, but the feisty “Puerto Rican Princess” has yet to make significant noise in music.

Hopefully for her, Hernandez’s music will eventually garner just as much love from fans as do her fashions.