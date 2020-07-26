‘I Miss You Like Crazy’: Tami Roman Pays Tribute to Her Mother on the Anniversary of Her Death

Tami Roman honors her late mother Nadine Buford on the anniversary of her death. The former “Basketball Wives” reality star paid tribute to her mother, who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer, in an emotional Instagram post from Thursday, July 23.

Taking to social media with an old photo that showed her mother and grandmother Birdie wearing their Sunday best, Tami reflected on the emotions she felt at their deaths. “Mom & Grandma Birdie: I was angry at first wondering why y’all had to leave me here alone, but over the years I’ve realized it was so I could grow up and be the woman you both raised me to be,” she wrote.

Tami Roman’s mother Nadine Buford (left) and grandmother Birdie (right). @tamiroman/Instagram

“Mom you left me on this day 7 years ago, 1 week before your bday and it still feels like yesterday. I miss you like crazy! I know you’re watching over me and just wanted you to know I LOVE YOU! RIH, my beautiful Queens ❤️.”

Tami received countless remarks from fans expressing their condolences. One user wrote underneath the image: “💕💕💕 RIH momma!! Tami you’re doing great!” Another person said: “I’m sure they’re up there making sure you get all of what God has for you down here❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

But others were taken aback by how much Tami favored her mother, as comments like “Wow! You look just like your Mother! 🙏 for you especially on this day! ❤️” and “You are your mom’s twin😍💖💖 Beautiful” came pouring in underneath the post.

This time of year is undeniably tough for the 50-year-old television personality, since her mother’s birthday is on July 28. Her mother’s special day may serve as an emotional trigger for Tami, considering the “Saints & Sinners” actress suffered a second miscarriage a few years ago on her late mother’s birthday.

Reginald “Reggie” Youngblood with his wife Tami Roman. (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

Despite having multiple miscarriages, the New York native revealed in a February interview on Keyshia Cole’s talk show “One on One with Keyshia Cole” that she and her husband, former NFL prospect Reginald “Reggie” Youngblood, are still trying to having a baby and shared that they are currently considering surrogacy.

Tami has two daughters, Lyric and Jazz Anderson, from her previous marriage with former NBA superstar Kenny Anderson. Reggie does not have any children.