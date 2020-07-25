‘You Fine Without Trying’: Fans Ogle Yandy Smith’s Looks In This Latest Beauty Shot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Yandy Smith-Harris is absolutely stunning, to say the least.

The “Love and Hip Hop New York” star left fans gawking over a photo she uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22. The jaw-dropping snap that garnered more than 58,000 hearts showed the dark-haired beauty looking more beautiful than ever while enjoying the outdoors.

“Got invited on date…I took her up on her offer,” Smith-Harris wrote, referring to her girls outing. “Movie deals, Talk shows, Liquor deals, The fight…the struggle, Love and babies

These men🥰😩💪🏽. Could have talked for 4 more hours but the men kept calling. Lol.”

Yandy Smith-Harris flaunts her beauty. @yandysmith/Instagram

The mother of two opted for a casual chic outfit, wearing a blue and white striped top and pants set with white sneakers. She sported her trademark curly tresses and went for a simple glam look.

Smith-Harris flashed a huge smile at the camera while posing it up on the ‘Gram. IG users couldn’t help but comment on how gorgeous the music manager looked.

“Beautiful Smart💯 words can’t even describe..Ur a brilliant thoughtful beautiful person inside and out,” a fan gushed. ” I just want to say I love you and please don’t give up on our people cause one day we are gon come 2gether💪🏾.Thank You so much MzSmith💯.”

Another person followed up with, “You wearing that outfit sooo cute,” while someone else added, “Yandy😍 you fine as hell without even trying to be.”

Smith-Harris turned heads again on July 9 after she shared a simple beauty shot of herself and her makeup artist and friend Jonathan Fernandez.

Yandy Smith-Harris poses with makeup artist Jonathan Fernandez. @yandysmith/Instagram

The lovely snap showed the serial entrepreneur adopting a sultry yet bold makeup guise. She wore a crimson red lipstick and a pair of dramatic eyelashes that brought out her starry gray eyes.

Smith-Harris wrote, “Hangin out with guy @imsojonathan. My friend. My laughing partner. My back up dancer and I’m his back up singer. Oh and he can beat my face!”

Her look was instantly a hit with fans. One person even said Smith-Harris was the definition of “beauty,” while another called her a “beautiful queen.”