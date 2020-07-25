‘You Better Push Through’: Fans Obsess Over Quad Webb’s Purple Makeup Look

When it comes to beauty, there is no one quite like Quad Webb. From changing her hair color often to having a less-is-more attitude toward makeup, Quad has inspired many people who want to achieve a glamorous look without breaking the bank. The “Married to Medicine” cast member keeps fans on their toes when it comes to switching up her appearance, and she recently proved that when she traded in her minimum makeup look for a face full of glam.

In an Instagram post from Wednesday, July 22, Quad sat in her car and imitated the famous duck lips expression. The Tennessee native looked fabulous during her outing, as she donned a denim jacket and what appeared to be a strapless peach dress. True to form, her hair was perfectly curled and parted down the middle. Her makeup choice for this particular day was gold eyeshadow with winged eyeliner that made her eyes pop. Thanks to her shimmery gold highlighter, the 39-year-old Bravo star had a sun-kissed glow. She topped her appearance off with the perfect shade of purple lipstick. “Put your lips on mine 💋,” she captioned the image.

Quad Webb showing off her purple makeup (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

Some people went absolutely crazy over her makeup. People wrote comments such as: “Like the lipstick 😘😍” and “Ms Quad you better push through💋” underneath the post. But others wanted to copy her style as remarks came pouring in along the lines of “I need to know what full coverage makeup you’re using 😍,” and “Pretty eye makeup. Where is it from?”

It goes without saying that Quad looks gorgeous with a face full of makeup, but she is also equally as radiant without. The former “Sister Circle” talk show host takes superb care of her skin and credits her blemish-free face to her healthy eating habits.

Quad Webb (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

Quad suggested in a 2019 interview with Upscale Magazine that she does not eat a lot of salt, explaining that too much sodium can sometimes cause the skin to lose its natural moisture. “And I stay away from sugar as much as possible, because that can lead to huge breakouts,” she said.