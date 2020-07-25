‘Sis Is Struggling’: Alexis Skyy Teases OnlyFans Promo Video and It Quickly Backfires

Alexis Skyy is adding to her multiple streams of income and creating an OnlyFans account.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star announced the news in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, July 22. In the clip, Skyy wore a sexy lace bra and black thong that revealed her bodacious curves and derriere.

Alexis Skyy poses for the camera. @alexisskyy/Instagram

Skyy swung her beach blond tresses from side to side while slightly twerking in front of the camera. She teased fans with the provocative video and wrote, “🙈 OMG 😩 wait til y’all see the ending of this video!!! 💦 Full video in Bio #OnlyFans.”

IG users instantly criticized Skyy for joining the adult-content subscription service.

“For the streets. She shows ‘everything.”

“I wonder why you are not with a man 👨 you must be alright and don’t need companionship and someone who will love 💕 you unconditionally and you love even the same.”

“Ahh man sis struggling 😂.”

While some folks continued to trash Skyy, others noted how “good” she looked in her IG video. One person wrote, “Alexis so fine 😍😍😍😍 I wish I looked like you.”

The 26-year-old mother seems to be focused on securing her bag.

Not only has she created an OnlyFans page, she recently launched her new book, “Pieces of Her,” on Tuesday.

“The Pieces of Her Diary is officially completed. I wanted this book to be perfect for you to truly understand every part of me and get to know me. This is my story. This is who I am,” the television personality wrote.

Alexis Skyy (seated) poses with her Lux House business team. @alexisskyy/Instagram

Skyy also opened up her beauty salon Lux House earlier this month and announced the news via Instagram.

“This has been a long /short journey getting @luxhouseli covid has made things so much harder for us but we did it,” she wrote alongside a snap of her business team. “I just want to thank each one of you for being by my side during my break downs lol and me yelling 😂 today is JULY 1st I’m sending my blessings all over this buisness.”