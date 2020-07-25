‘I Thought This Was Charlie’: Tammy Rivera Fans Mistake Her for Teen Daughter In This Throwback Pic

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie Rivera are confusing people once again with their lookalike appearances.

On Wednesday, July 22, the former “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself from 2012. She reflected on her looks in the picture and expressed how disappointed she was with her eyebrows.

Tammy Rivera. @charliesangelll/Instagram

“Looking at old pictures from 2012 and I just have one question… WHERE TF WAS MY FRIENDS?! Why y’all let my ass draw these damn triangles on my face?? I NEED ANSWERS?!!!! 😡,” Rivera joked.

Rivera’s husband, rapper Waka Flocka, said he thought his wife looked beautiful in the image, adding, “I thought it was cute 🥴.”

@tammyrivera/Instagram

While some fans continued to laugh at Rivera’s post, others mentioned how much her daughter Charlie resembled her.

“Your Charlie’s twin 😍,” an IG user commented. “Your daughter looks just like you on this picture. I had to do a double take,” a different fan said.

One person accused the 15-year-old of stealing Rivera’s “whole face.” Another person added, “I thought this was Charlie omg Omggg you look like Charlie she is your twin in this pic 😩.”

Rivera celebrated her daughter’s 15th birthday last month with a heartfelt birthday post that nearly left fans in tears.

The reality star posted a series of adorable throwback pics of her daughter from when she was a small child. She reflected on the photos and called Charlie her “biggest accomplishment in life.”

Tammy Rivera and her daughter Charlie. (Photo: @charliesangelll/Instagram)

“15 WOW I would’ve never imagined you would grow up to be this Beautiful, Loving, Smart, Caring, Giving, Unique, carefree, creative, spontaneous amazing young lady!” Rivera wrote on June 30. “I thank God for you everyday! You are my biggest most proudest accomplishment in Life nothing can ever top you baby girl! Y’all wish y’all Instagram niece a HAPPY 15th BIRTHDAY! I know y’all feel like y’all watched her grow up right before y’all eyes just like i did lol! @tammiesangel I LOVE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING OR ANYONE IN THIS ENTIRE WORLD!!”

IG users gushed over the star’s sweet post to her daughter, deeming Rivera an “amazing mother.”