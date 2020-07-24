‘When Is This Baby Coming Out?’ Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Ciara is baring her bulging baby bump at eight months pregnant! The gorgeous mama is expecting her third child and second with her football player husband Russell Wilson in just a matter of weeks. The singer and songwriter has been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy journey by sharing photos on Instagram from her at-home maternity shoot.

In one gorgeous photo from Thursday, July 23, the “Level Up” artist is wearing an orange and tan leather outfit, including an unbuttoned jacket and pants. Ciara traded in her classic blonde locks for brown tousled coils and struck her pose by looking away from the camera. The 34-year-old soon-to-be mother of three glowed with her brown lipstick and golden bronzer. She completed her outfit with a silver necklace. Ciara, who was born in Austin,Texas, but raised in Atlanta, captioned the image: “ATL Bred.#Rooted.”

Ciara modeling her baby bump. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara received numerous compliments from fans about her pregnancy photo. “You’re so cute pregnant😍😍😍😍,” one user wrote. “You make pregnancy look easy,” a second fan remarked. However, some people conveyed the idea that she was about to pop as comments like “You look so beautiful. When are you due?” and “GIRL WHEN IS THIS BABY COMING OUT” came flooding in underneath the photo.

Ciara and Russell announced in a January Instagram post that they’re expecting their second child together, and revealed in April that their baby would be a boy. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and are the proud parents to their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. The pair also raise Ciara’s 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Russell, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, revealed in recent interview with Kevin Hart that Ciara is due sometime in August. He also went on to explain how this pregnancy has been different from the others, since the “Goodies” star has been pregnant during the pandemic. “We’ve been to these doctor’s appointments and I can’t even go in the room sometimes just because of the whole process, so that’s been interesting,” he said.

(From left) Future Zahir Wilburn, Ciara, Sienna Princess Wilson, and Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

As Ciara prepares to give birth within the next few weeks, Russell has been one of the NFL players voicing his concern about playing in the upcoming season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted on Sunday, July 19: “I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start. He added: “And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.”

Russell’s message came less than 24 hours after the league said it would start training camps on July 28 as scheduled and set out to play a full 2020 season.