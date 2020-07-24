Draya Michele’s Pic In Front of a Board That Says ‘Birdie’ Derails When Fans Mistaken the Message as ‘Bride’

A simple reading mishap led some fans to believe that Draya Michele is getting married. In an Instagram post on Monday, July 20, the former “Basketball Wives” reality star stood in front of chalkboard that read “BIRDIE” while drinking an iced beverage that appeared to be from Starbucks. The mother of two looked incredible during her outing, during which she donned a white tank top with matching basketball shorts and silver hoop earrings.

In the shot, Draya’s hair is pulled into a topknot bun and the 35-year-old Mint Swimwear founder is playing on her phone. Draya stood directly in front of an illustration of white angel wings and crossed her legs to strike her pose. “This is your Monday morning reminder that you are powerful beyond measure and capable of achieving anything you’re willing to work for. 🕊,” she captioned the image.

Draya Michele playing on her cellphone. (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

Some people instantly reacted to the photo and suggested that they thought Draya was announcing her engagement. Model Zena Foster wrote in the comments: “I thought that board said bride when I first glanced🧐😩😂😘🕊.” Comments including “I saw Bride 👰 👀 it’s a sign…” and “Def thought that said bride👀 also rolled in underneath the post.

Draya and her longtime fiancé, former NFL player Orlando Scandrick, had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2013 until the pair officially split in 2019. Draya announced in a December Instagram Story that the couple had called their engagement off, explaining that she did not care what people had to say about their breakup. They share their 4-year-old son Jru Scandrick.

Draya Michele with her ex-fiancé Orlando Scandrick. (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

In January, people speculated the Pennsylvania native was dating New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman after the pair was spotted having dinner together at Tao in New York. But Draya shut down the rumors and confirmed they were just friends in an interview with TMZ. Draya appears to be single and is spending her shelter-in-days promoting her business on social media.