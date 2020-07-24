‘Damn Baybee Not Playing’: Rasheeda Frost Scorches the Internet with Her Smoldering Hot Snap

Rasheeda Frost showed up and showed out this week with her edgy fashions, flawless looks and new hairstyle.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star proved to her 9 million followers that she’s a stunner whether she’s off or on camera. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22 and uploaded a jaw-dropping pic of herself completely dolled up, wearing a V-neck white tee, denim short shorts that showed her killer legs, gold strap heels and a green handbag.

Frost was clearly head over heels with her look and wrote in her caption, ” I guess you can say I’m going Green 💚.”

Rasheeda Frost flaunts jazzy look. @rasheeda/Instagram

The daring fashionista also flaunted her long blue and green tendrils. Her bold hairstyle was complemented with a soft makeup look and gold accessories.

Frost posed fiercely for the camera like the true boss chick she is. A fan left three fire emojis underneath her post and wrote, “Damnnnn Baybeeee🔥🔥🔥 You ain’t playingggg today huh #nogames.”

Another jumped into her comments section and wrote, “I like this look❤️🔥 it’s the legs for me 😫.” Someone else added, “She’s a bad thing fine asl omg that’s babyyyy. Them legs tho..”

One fan fell in love with her chic style, writing, “Omg the hair and the beg ✅ pretty green head. You are my fav dressed celebrity and Monica💚.”

When it comes to beauty and fashion, Frost is the go-to star.

She owns Poiz Cosmetics beauty line and two Pressed clothing boutiques located in Atlanta, Georgia, and Houston, Texas.

Rasheeda Frost serves boss looks. @rasheeda/Instagram

The “Marry Me” rapper dove into the fashion industry in 2016, after she decided to take a step back from her music career. She told Footwear News in 2017 that her passion for fashion has helped empower female customers who shop at her clothing stores.

“Women come in the store, and they’re like, ‘My husband and I are starting date night,’ and I’m like, ‘Girl, we have to turn up for him — I know you ain’t been turning up!’” Frost said. “It goes from that extreme — where someone feels too plain — to myself and my glam team making over cancer patients or mothers who have been struggling to find a job and need help getting dressed for an interview. We do whatever we can do to help women and keep them strong and focused.”

The “Boss Chick” currently stars on “LHHATL” with her husband Kirk Frost. She joined the VH1 reality series in 2012.