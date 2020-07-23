‘We Are So Ready’: Wendy Williams Announces Her Return to Daytime TV

Wendy Williams announced in a Tuesday, July 21 Instagram post that her self-titled talk show “The Wendy Williams Show” is returning to daytime television this fall.

“The 12th season of WENDY starts SEPTEMBER 21!!!” she wrote alongside a photo that showed her eating watermelon at an outdoor restaurant in New York City. “I can’t wait to get back to all of YOU and to my AMAZING staff and crew!!! I’m sooo excited to bring you silly, funny, glamour and hopefully brighten your day during these crazy times that we’re all living in…even if for just an hour.”

Wendy Williams announces season 12 of “The Wendy Williams Show” will premiere on September 21. (Photo: @wendyshow/Instagram)

“I miss you and can’t wait to get back in my purple chair and show you what we did to the set. I L💜VE you for watching!” she concluded. Almost instantly fans gravitated toward the image and expressed their excitement about the show’s return.

“We are so ready and excited! Yay!!🔥❤️,” someone cheered. “That’s awesome 👏👏👏👏👏I cant wait,” another user mentioned. Somebody else was so thrilled he typed words from the theme song, writing “Feel it feel it feel it! Say it like you mean it! Shout it out 🔥❤️.”

The New Jersey native was filming the show from her New York City apartment in episodes called “[email protected]” during the pandemic. In May, she announced in an Instagram post that she was taking a hiatus from the show due to fatigue caused by her Graves’ disease. Wendy released a video on Twitter the following month and revealed that her hiatus was permanent, explaining that she was no longer continuing her format at home and was waiting for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to approve her working from her studio.

Wendy Williams (Photo: @wendyshow/Instagram)

“I’m waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back,” she said. “I want to go back to doing our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on “The Wendy Show.” What I want the most is to be with you. I miss you. I miss you a lot.”