Erica Dixon Serves Straight Body Goals, and Her Fans Can’t Get Enough

Erica Dixon is really feeling herself in these dynamite Instagram pics.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star is taking things up a notch with smoldering-hot photos that put her beauty and body on display. She took to Instagram on July 19 and made fans envious of her flat stomach, toned abs and curves.

“Hella fine and it works every time,” Dixon wrote alongside her snap.

Erica Dixon flaunts her curves. @msericadixon/Instagram

The mother of three sported a black crop top, a pair of joggers and black heels. She posed beside what appeared to be a Dodge Charger and gave a seductive look at the camera, while slightly biting her thumb.

A second image showed Dixon looking off to the side while flossing her body in front of her 3 million followers.

Erica Dixon. @msericadixon/Instagram

IG users raved over the celeb’s gorgeous looks and physique. One person mentioned how Dixon didn’t look like she gave birth to three children.

“Three kids where??❤️🔥,” the fan wrote. A second fan agreed and commented, “Never fails 😍 my baby slayed and snatched😘 🔥 aint not way she got twins.”

@msericadixon/Instagram

“I don’t know if the pants would work on my body type but YOU are setting em OFF!🙌🏾 damn what’s your secret?” a user asked. Someone else commented, “Low key Erica be on they necks 🔥..Looking good per usual lady.”

Dixon is the mother of 15-year-old daughter Emani Richardson and 1-year-old twins Embrii and Eryss.

She gave birth to her two toddlers in May 2019 and quickly regained her snapback body. In a September post, Dixon said she’d worked out regularly and ate a plant-based diet to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

The “LHHATL” alumna seems more confident than ever in her body and is loving her curves. In October, she posted a beach snap of herself wearing a sexy swimsuit and added in the caption, “Missing being able to wake up to this scenery. It was such an awesome place for meditation. Oan thank you twins for this thickness and Lord your favor on this snap back.”