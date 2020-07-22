‘And You Still Look Fabulous’: Marjorie Harvey Goes Makeup-Free, Fans Rave Over Her Age-Defying Looks

Marjorie Harvey is giving women half her age a run for their money! The 54-year-old mother of three recently shared a photo on Instagram that showed her looking radiant and youthful while relaxing at home and drinking a glass of wine. While Steve Harvey’s wife is obviously beautiful with makeup, some people may argue that she looks better without it.

Donning a white Balenciaga baseball cap and a black sweatshirt, a makeup-free Marjorie struck her pose by smiling at the camera. The founder of The Lady Loves Couture blog, who has not posted anything on Instagram in nearly a month, explained her social media absence in her caption. She wrote: “Just checking in….. been in the house since March. Stay safe 😘🙏🏾”

Marjorie Harvey relaxing at home and enjoying a glass of wine. @marjorie_harvey/Instagram

Marjorie received countless compliments over her youthful appearance. “So gorgeous even without makeup 😍😍😍😍,” someone raved. Another person said, “Looking fresh and beautiful Marj💜,” followed by someone else who wrote underneath the image: “And you still look fabulous❤️.”

Steve and Marjorie are reportedly spending their shelter-in-place days in their new home in Atlanta. The property, which was previously owned by media mogul Tyler Perry, is located in Atlanta’s Buckhead community and is more than 34,000 square feet, contains seven bedrooms, and has spa amenities. The couple reportedly bought the mansion for $15 million. Tyler first purchased the 17-acre property in 2007 for $7 million. After many renovations, he was able to sell the mansion in 2016 for $17.5 million to evangelist David Turner. The “Maeda” creator currently lives in Douglasville, a suburb of Atlanta, where he reportedly owns more than 1,000 acres.

Comedian Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie attend an ’80s-themed party. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

The high-profile pair lived in Chicago from 2012 to 2016, since Steve’s “The Steve Harvey Show” talk show was filmed in the Windy City for five seasons. The production relocated to Los Angeles for season 6, and network executives made a decision to rename the talk show “Steve.” “Steve” was canceled and replaced in its TV slot by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year. Steve and Marjorie officially moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta in April. The “Think Like a Man” author landed a new talk show on Facebook titled “Steve On Watch,” which is currently being filmed in Atlanta.