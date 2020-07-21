Keyshia Ka’oir Fans Say It’s Her Turn to Have a Baby In Latest Beauty Post

It seems social media users are ready for Keyshia Ka’oir and her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, to have a mini-me.

Ka’oir took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, and posted a photo from her boat ride with Gucci last week that showed her posing it up for the ‘Gram. She wore a yellow curve-hugging jumpsuit with sneakers and held a matching yellow purse as she struck a fierce pose for the camera.

Keyshia Ka’oir. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

The one and only “Mrs. Davis” captioned her post with a flower and accumulated over 58,000 fan likes on her post. One person, however, suggested that the beauty mogul looked pregnant.

“Are you next to be a mother🙏😍!!” the user commented, seemingly referring to Nicki Minaj’s recent pregnancy reveal. Another fan followed up with, “Her face been looking chunky to me lately.”

@keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“She’s already a mother sweets but I was thinking she having another baby,” someone else wrote. One fan abruptly asked Ka’oir, “So when you gone be next to have this baby 👀.”

Ka’oir and Gucci both have children from previous relationships. The model is a mother of three and the “Lemonade” rap artist has a son.

On more than one occasion, Ka’oir has mentioned she was ready to expand their family. She told her husband in 2017 that she wanted a baby as a birthday gift. She tweeted, “I want a Lil boy.”

In August, the entrepreneur mentioned for a second time that she wanted a baby by Gucci. She shared her thoughts to her 66,000 plus Twitter followers and wrote, “I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy.”

@keyshiakaoir/Twitter

Ka’oir and Gucci Mane tied the knot in 2017 after dating for seven years.

After their engagement in 2016, the Ka’oir Cosmetics owner was plagued by rumors that she left her three children in Jamaica to move to the States and marry Gucci. She denied the hearsay in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” at the time and said her kids live with her and the musician and everything is copacetic.

“They all live with us,” Ka’oir explained. “And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”