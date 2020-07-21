‘I’m Very Proud of Myself’: Cassie Shows Off Post-Pregnancy Body, Shares What She Learned About Losing Weight

Cassie Ventura is flaunting her slim post-pregnancy body just months after giving birth to her daughter Frankie Fine! A little over seven months ago, the 33-year-old singer and her personal trainer husband Alex Fine welcomed their baby girl. Cassie looks better than ever and took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 20, to show off the progress she’s made as a result of switching her diet.

“I haven’t posted anything like this in a while, but I’m very proud of myself,” Cassie wrote alongside a selfie of herself dressed in a lacy yellow bra and unbuttoned jeans. “The female body is truly an amazing thing.” The “Me and U” artist went on to explain what she’s learned about losing weight.

Cassie shows off her postpartum body and shares what she has learned about losing weight. @cassie/Instagram

“I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months,” she continued. “I stopped putting so much pressure on myself and with less stress and healthier habits this is me today 7 months postpartum. Feeling really good, I’m healthy and working on my strength. Love your body!”

Cassie received plenty of compliments from fans about both her post-pregnancy body and her lesson pertaining to snapping back after having a child. Comments such as “Yes mam with the message🙌🏾💕🔥” and “You go girl 😂🔥” were written underneath the photo.

Cassie with her daughter Frankie Fine. (Photo: @cassie/Instagram)

Cassie and Alex got engaged in August 2019 and tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu the following month. She was six months pregnant at the time. News of the couple’s engagement emerged nearly a year after Cassie split from hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Cassie with her husband Alex Fine. (Photo: @cassie/Instagram)

Diddy and Cassie reportedly dated on and off for 10 years before officially breaking up in October 2018. Rumors swirled that Alex was hired by one of Diddy’s associates to work with Cassie and that’s how the couple met.