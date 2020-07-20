‘Cream of the Crop’: ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb’s Latest Look Is a Hit With Fans

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Quad Webb‘s new look has her followers fanning themselves from the heat.

The “Married to Medicine” star debuted a shaggy, cropped red cut and beat face on the ’Gram, a makeover which fans absolutely approved of.

Quad Webb serves hair and face. (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

Captioning her post, “The finest Crop 💋💞,” while serving some confident and smoldering looks, the 40-year-old reality star is clearly feeling herself and her new ‘do. Judging from the over 20,000 likes the pics received, her fans and famous friends are also on board.

Miss Quad’s “Married to Medicine” co-star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe co-signed the caption, exclaiming, “Yesss she is!!!😘.” Fellow Bravo star Phaedra Parks also complimented the pictures, writing, “Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat” author is known for playing around with her style. With just a few scrolls down her Instagram page, you can see her rocking a sleek black bob, long and wavy blond tresses, and a cute ombre medium-length cut.

Fans left more than 740 comments letting Miss Quad know how much they love her latest spicy look.

“Well gone serve the ppl Ms. Quad,” one commented.

“Yaaaassss push through red! You look beautiful! ❤❤❤,” gushed a second.

“I like to say ‘cream of the crop’ 😘,” a third chimed in.

“Ohhh you slayed frfr💜💜💜,” wrote a fourth.

“Keep your hair like this,” a fifth stated. “So fitting and gorgeous. Best look yet. 👏🏽”

Webb has been focused on keeping busy during self-quarantine between sharing food recipes and tips on her social channels, doing some remodeling, and spending time with the newest addition to her family Ariana.

After some recent speculation that she’d adopted the bundle of joy, the reality TV star clarified that she’ll actually be playing a supportive role in the child’s life, helping her mother with “filling in the gaps” where necessary.