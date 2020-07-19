‘I Know Some Barbers Open’: Lil Scrappy’s Pic with His Son Derails After Fans Urge Him to Get a Haircut

Social users feel Lil Scrappy is looking a little scruffy these days.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star shared an adorable image of himself spending quality time with his 1-year-old son Breland. He took to Instagram on Monday, July 13, and posted multiple photos of the two of them swimming.

Lil Scrappy and his son Breland. @reallilscrappy/Instagram

“Me and Bre did the pool today jack #Fathersontime,” Scrappy captioned the post.

The images showed the father of two holding the toddler in his arms as he smiled for the camera. Scrappy’s post gained more than 52,000 likes. Instagram users did, however, notice something off-putting about his appearance.

“Why you not getting a haircut,” one fan asked. Someone else agreed and added, “I mean the barbershop’s are open now.”

Another person chimed in, saying, “I know some barbers are open by now 👀.”

Others defended the television personality, noting how it was unsafe for him to attend a barbershop amid the pandemic.

Lil Scrappy and his son Breland. (Photo: @reallilscrappy/Instagram)

“Doesn’t he have severe asthma he shouldn’t be around people,” one said. Another wrote, “Them barbers got corona he good scruff n all.”

Scrappy’s “scruffy” post with his son comes days after baby Breland impressed him with his tech-savvy skills.

His nearly 2-year-old son took him by surprise after he learned how to navigate a GameStick by himself. The Atlanta native caught Breland flipping through movies on his own.

Lil Scrappy;s son Breland works game remote control. @reallilscrappy/Instagram

“Like who taught u how to do this stuff @princebreland with the stick,” Scrappy said via Instagram.

He recently spent Father’s Day celebrating with his two children.

Scrappy’s wife Bambi posted a picture of herself, her husband, his daughter Emani Richardson, 15, and their son Breland posing for a family portrait together. She expressed the idea of how amazing of a father Scrappy is and wrote, “Everyday is Father’s Day around here!! Everyone who knows you knows that you go crazy about your kids. Your children are so blessed to have you 💙💙💙 You make a conscious effort to be present for every moment and are always working on becoming a better parent, there aren’t even enough words to describe what amazing father you are. We appreciate you and love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever @reallilscrappy.”