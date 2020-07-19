‘I Hope I’m This Fine as a Grandmother’: LisaRaye Shows Fans She’s Still Got It In Twerking TikTok With Granddaughter

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LisaRaye McCoy is here to let all the grandmothers know that just because you’re a matriarch doesn’t mean you still can’t keep it right, keep it tight, and shake it fast.

The 52-year-old actress got down with her bad self alongside her adorable granddaughter Bella Rae as they turnt up during their #PrettyVeeChallenge video. “SHE @babybellarae made me do it as @yesimprettyvee you already know 💋#LifeRocks #quarantinelife #GrandmotherLove #PrettyVeeChallenge,” the fun “glamma” captioned her post, which received over 680,000 views.

LisaRaye McCoy and Bella Rae attend the 2020 American Black Film Festival. (Photo: @thereallraye1/Instagram)

In the TikTok, LisaRaye and Bella danced around as they rocked mid-length wigs, floppy hats, crazy makeup, and Gucci bathing suits. McCoy shows off her banging body and twerks a lil something for the camera as her grandbaby encourages her with a little booty-smacking motion.

Fans cackled at the carefree video and thirsted over LisaRaye’s bangin’ body in the comments.

“I love seeing adults who are still in touch with the kid in them,” gushed a fan. “I never let that part of me disappear 🤪 If I don’t have to be serious, then I’m just a big kid !!😊🙏🏼”

“🔥🔥🔥 Finest grandma we ever did see 😫😫😫😫😫,” another complimented.

“Omgoosh 😍😍😍 I hope I’m this fine as a GRANDMOTHER ❤️,” wished a third fan.

“Too cute!!! Lisa Raye you look good girl!!!! You better lol!!!🌸🌸🌸,” encouraged a fourth.

“Did she slap that thang? 😩😂,” a fifth fan peeped.

LisaRaye McCoy shows her granddaughter Bella how to get down on TikTok. @thereallraye1/Instagram

McCoy, her daughter Kai, and granddaughter Bella have been spending a lot of time together during self-quarantine, and it’s clear that they’ve been having a ball while bonding and entertaining themselves.

This 3-year-old Bella is the only child of Rae’s only child Kai Morae and her longtime boyfriend Joe.