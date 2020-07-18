‘Okay Legz!’: Rasheeda Frost Fans Go Bananas After She Flaunts Her Sexy Gams

Rasheeda Frost is more than just a beautiful face. She’s got killer legs too.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star teased fans this week with a sexy snap of her best assets. She took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, and posed for an impromptu shoot inside her gorgeous Atlanta home.

Rasheeda Frost shows some skin. @rasheeda/Instagram

“If you only have 1 smile in you…. Give it to the people you love!! 💕” Frost captioned her IG pic.

The photo showed the mother of two rocking a teal and pink tie-dye top and shorts set. Her extremely short bottoms gave her 9 million IG followers a glimpse at her glorious gams. People showered the blond-haired beauty with many compliments.

“Lawd even her knee caps fine😍,” a fan quipped. Another added, “Okay legz!! You look diff… and still always super cute… I like this look.”

“Yes I love that shirt and your toes you always so good ❤️ @rasheeda u go gurl out here looking 21 colors 🔥 on u,” one person commented on Frost’s post.

“Ok legs and shorts 😍 you so fine! Classy self,” said someone else.

Frost keeps her body in top form with her detailed workouts and healthy eating habits.

She joked to fans on July 8 she was going on a 30-day fast to shed the pounds she’d apparently gained during self-quarantine.

“The face you make when you just started another 30 day fast cause yo a– ate too much during quarantine,” Frost wrote.

Rasheeda Frost. @rasheeda/Instagram

Not long before that, the Pressed owner said she was on a mission to lose 10 pounds and wrote on June 16, “I can’t lie I slacked a lot during quarantine now I have to work extra hard to loose these extra pounds. I’m determined to drop at least 10 more pounds! #teamgetfit #letsgo.”

In a February 2017 interview with OK magazine, Frost urged people to find a fitness routine that worked for them to help stay in shape.

“Being a working mom and having a crazy schedule, you really have to find that time to stay dedicated and figure out where to put fitness in your everyday life,” she said. “So, I found what works for me is doing a nice 30-45 minute workout that includes cardio, some light weight work, and I’m always working on my core.”

Frost continued, “Now I find myself fitting in the time to work out before my 3-year-old wakes up, to get it in really quick. At the end of the day, the main things we have to do as women are find the time to work out, make it a part of our lives, and stay consistent with it.”