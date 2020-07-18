‘Let Em Know Bihhh’: Tommie Lee Makes Heads Spin After She Flaunts Her ‘Bangin’ Body

Tommie Lee is scorching social media with her saucy uploads.

The 36-year-old reality star has apparently been in the gym, and her workouts are paying off in a major way. She shared a series of hot pics that displayed her abs and bodacious curves, but with a body like that who could blame her?

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

Lee decided to take a photo op outside and pose in a sexy olive-green, two-piece shorts and crop top set. Her fly attire was complemented with a pair of open-toe sandals, a black leather coat and her signature black shades.

“That Gym s–t paying off 🏋🏾‍♀️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The dark-haired beauty also uploaded a photo of herself flashing her rump shaker at the camera.

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

Lee’s fans raved over the pics, describing how “fine” she looked. One person wrote, “Let em know biiihhhhhhh😍,” while a second added, “Yass come thru abs. She got some good genes that body 🔥 is bangin.”

Another said, “Ok bawddyy too fine if I could just have a body like yours, I would’ve won in life 😞.” One person noted how “beautiful” Lee looked.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star showed IG followers her current fitness routine in an Instagram video on July 10. It consisted of her doing leg lifts with a resistance band, lifting weights and doing sled pushes. Lee suggested she was taking her health more seriously and wrote, “Health is Wealth ladies💅🏽. snatched while I put in work!”

Last month she spent her 36th birthday in revealing bikinis that showed off her new and improved physique, and on that same day she squeezed in an apparent shopping spree.

Tommie Lee poses on her birthday. @tommiee_/Instagram

Posing astride a bicycle with some designer bags in her hands, Lee added in her caption, “There’s always some country and some guy on my Bday for the last few years,this year I just wanted to do hood rat shit with my hood rat friends… thanks y’all for all the Bday love I feel so Blessed to see Anotha 1 #tommies–t.”