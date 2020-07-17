‘She Said Wayment!’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker Feeds Her 4-Month-Old Daughter Sweet Potatoes for the First Time, and Her Reaction Leaves Fans In Stitches

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Charmaine Walker recently introduced her daughter Nola Bey to solid food, and the infant couldn’t get enough it.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, and posted a video of her daughter tasting puréed sweet potatoes for the first time. The first-time mother also celebrated her baby girl turning 4 months old.

Nola Bey. @charmainebey/Instagram

“Nola’s 1st time eating food! I went with sweet potato!” Walker wrote. “Happy 4 Month Birthday to this sweet girl !”

The video showed baby Nola sitting in her high chair, alert and ready to eat. The moment Walker fed her daughter the sweet potatoes, the child’s eyes widened and she reached for the spoon. Baby Nola really seemed to be enjoying her meal.

“I think it’s safe to say that Nola is enjoying her sweet potato,” Walker said in the video.

The reality star’s post received over 156,000 views. Instagram users gushed over the adorable clip, rhapsodizing about the infant’s reaction.

“She’s grabbing like aight nah mom where the food 🤣❤️🙏🏾 so adorable and looks like she enjoyed her sweet potatoes.”

“Her side eye was serious 🤣💓.. let that marshmallow and granola n brown suga come in a couple of years with that !!”

“She left up so fast and was so focused after that first taste!! She like gimme that spoon.”

“She was like wayment after that first bite! 🙌🏽👏🏼 awwwwwww I love this!!! Her little face!! It’s the little things when you have babies… Keep it up momma!”

Walker and her husband Neek Bey welcomed their daughter in March, and the 29-year-old described her birth as “lit.”

Charmaine Walker and Neek Bey and their infant daughter Nola Bey. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

“Welcoming our daughter Nola Glenda Bey!” Walker wrote on March 14. “Today is the best day of my life! Labor was LIT! I would do it over n over again. Big thank you to my husband @neekbey for being my soldier through it all. So worth it!”

Walker seems to be enjoying motherhood. In an April 23 post, she said her daughter was the “coolest baby” ever.

“I think Nola knows we’re her parents lol!” she wrote. “Only 1 month in this world and she is the coolest most loving baby. Sleep deprived but so blessed.”