‘No Bae’: Malaysia Pargo Clears Up Pregnancy Rumors

When it comes to Malaysia Pargo, people always seem to have a lot questions about her beauty secrets, love life, and business ventures. One recent rumor that is currently circulating around the web is whether she’s pregnant. Speculating about someone’s pregnancy can be rude and invasive. But Malaysia didn’t seem to mind when she recently responded to a fan who asked if she’s expecting.

The “Basketball Wives L.A.” veteran looked glamorous in an Instagram photo that showed her wearing a low-cut romper that contained a halter top neckline. The proud mother of three wore her long black curls swooped to one side and paired her attire with sparkly drop earrings. Malaysia topped off her ensemble with a radiant makeup look, including the perfect shade of red lipstick, her signature eyelash extensions, white eyeliner, and a bronzer that made her glow. Sitting in the hatch of her car, the 39-year-old California native tilted her head to one side to strike her pose.

Malaysia Pargo wearing a low-cut romper. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

She captioned the image on Wednesday, July 15, “When things change inside you, things change around you.” Over 30,000 people liked her glam shot, and nearly 400 commentators expressed the idea that she had a “pregnancy glow.” One user said: “You have such a beautiful glow🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️.” A man asked: “Are you pregnant?” Malaysia politely replied: “No bae.”

Malaysia and her ex-husband, former NBA player Jannero Pargo, got married in 2006 and divorced in 2014. The now-Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach and the former video vixen share three children together. Malaysia was romantically linked to rapper O.T. Genasis in 2016, but the pair apparently broke up the following year. It doesn’t seem that Malaysia has been publicly exclusive with anyone since their split.

Malaysia Pargo. (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

At the end of June, the Compton beauty wrote a mysterious message on Instagram that led some fans to believe she’s off the market. “YOU TAKE ME TO ANOTHER LEVEL OF HAPPINESS,” the quote read. She has yet to confirm that she’s in a relationship.