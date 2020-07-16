‘The Way He Loves You’: Keyshia Ka’oir Shares Video of Husband Gucci Mane Crediting Her for His Growth

The proverb “he who finds a wife finds a good thing” seems to be true in Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane‘s case.

The “Wake Up In the Sky” rapper turned over a new leaf in his life a few years ago and it’s all thanks to his wife. On Tuesday, July 14, the Ka’oir Cosmetics owner posted an October interview of Gucci deeming her as the “instrumental factor” in his growth as a person.

“My wife,” he responded to Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God when asked what was the “biggest factor” in bettering his life. “If you can find you a wife man you found you a great thing especially a good one who gone like hold you to a high standard like push you to be your best self.”

“That’s like the deciding factor,” he continued. “Couldn’t have did it without her. Yeah, straight up.”

Ka’oir captioned the Instagram re-post with a heart. Her husband also commented a heart emoji underneath the clip.

The couple’s fans gushed over the love Gucci displayed for his wife during the interview and deemed the pair marriage goals.

“The way he LOOOOOVES you hunty is unmatched #marriagoals,” a fan wrote.

Another commented, “All day baby 🖤🖤 she is his back bone. Behind great man is a great woman. Queen who knows how to wear her crown. A man that findth a wife finds a good thing.”

One person saluted the happily married pair on their union.

During the course of Gucci and Ka’oir’s relationship and marriage, the rapper has lost 100 pounds, changed his diet and stopped drinking alcohol and doing drugs. Although the “Trap God” has credited his wife for his lifestyle change, Ka’oir declared it was Gucci who wanted to better himself.

“I have [been given] credit for Gucci’s style and swag now. But a man is a man no matter how good of a woman you are,” she told the Post in October 2017. “You cannot make him do nothing he don’t want to do. He was willing to change.”