Joseline Hernandez Gives Fans a Run for Their Money with ‘Ice Queen’ Guise

Joseline Hernandez is turning heads with her gorgeous appearance.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star flaunted her beauty and body in an Instagram video uploaded on Wednesday, July 15. The clip showed Hernandez wearing revealing lingerie while apparently filming a new music video.

Joseline Hernandez shows off her beauty. @joseline/Instagram

“#liveyourbestlife so excited to share my new Single with you all!! 🥰,” the 33-year-old mother wrote in her caption.

The “Puerto Rican Princess” looked drop dead gorgeous in the video, wearing a cotton-candy blue lace-front wig and a glam makeup look. She opted for a frosty blue eyeshadow on her lid and a pale pink lipstick.

Hernandez was showered with one compliment after another.

“I love that color on u!!!💋 so stunning mami,” said a fan. Another person wrote, “Dzanm👀that blue hair is everything on you 😍.”

“Omg😍 I love uuu Y’all know she’s the truth @joseline 💙🦍 the ice queen,” one added. A different fan remarked, “So badd I bless the day I came across your page you are indeed a good woman.”

Hernandez is no stranger to looking fabulous.

In a July 3 Instagram post, Hernandez rocked a form-fitting green romper that hugged her curves. Her look was jazzed up with silver accessories and long tendrils. She told fans that she was “always golden” and added another “liveyourbestlife” hashtag in a separate post.

Joseline Hernandez @joseline/Instagram

As of late, Hernandez has been focused on holding auditions for the second season of her reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret.”

The Zeus series debuted in January and Hernandez was excited to return back to the small screen.

She announced the news of her show in October with an emotional message.

“This is my first Zeus network check y’all, so it’s a lot of money in here but you’re gonna get a great f–king project,” she wrote on Instagram. “After 2 years of pain,lost,work and tears!!!!! (A very Special Man always believed in me and for that I’m very thankful and very sensitive about him) … I’m so HAPPY I CANT STOP SHAKING My heart cries #Joselinescabaret will be an experience.”

Hernandez initially got her big break on VH1’s “LHHATL” in 2012 with ex-boyfriend Stevie J. She left the show in 2017, after claiming it portrayed her in a bad light.