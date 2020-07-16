‘Give Me This Body’: Toya Johnson Makes Fans Go Wild with Her New ‘Workout’ Pic

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Toya Johnson is serving body goals and looking more fabulous than ever nowadays.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star showed off her banging physique in a recent photo and left her eight million followers agog. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, and shared pics of herself in workout wear while posing on a trail. Fans believed Johnson was at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park in the northern Atlanta suburb of Cobb County.

“Hit the trail with my bestie in my workout set. #wnm💪🏾,” the 36-year-old reality star captioned the post.

Toya Johnson. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Johnson posed in a greenish-blue two-piece workout set with white sneakers. The form-fitting getup showed off her toned stomach and abs. The barefaced beauty also took an impromptu photo shoot with her backside facing the camera, showing off her curvy figure.

Toya Johnson shows off her figure. @toyajohnson/Instagram

She received more than 60,000 likes on her photo and a slew of compliments.

One fan wrote, “Gimme this body retnah😘 look amazing friend” while a second person added, “Don’t play with them T!!! Body goals 😍 get it gorgeous.”

@toyajohnson/Instagram

Someone else wrote, “Omg from Louisiana but definitely a Georgia 🍑Hunty get it!!! ❤️..love it..Thanks for the motivation 🤗.” “They’re at Kennesaw 😍 Getting wedding ready !! ( Not that you need it!!) look good toya.”

Over the past few months, Johnson has been posting her workouts online.

Last week, she recorded a video of herself, her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing and their 2-year-old daughter Reign Rushing taking a nature walk. And a few weeks before that on June 23, Johnson shared an Instagram video of herself and her family exercising on a mountain.

She told fans that she struggled with walking up the hill while pushing her daughter in a stroller, but her fiancé motivated her to keep going.

“Pushing this stroller up the mountain today was tough as hell but I made it to the top,” she wrote at the time. “@mrrushlife worked my last nerve today but I love it. I needed that extra push. #wnm #familyworkout #wnmfatburner 💪🏾.”

The mother of two started her fitness journey last year after being dissatisfied with her appearance.

After giving birth to baby Reign in February 2018, Johnson gained weight and was apparently having a hard time accepting her body. She felt inclined to do something.

“Looking in the mirror was one of those tough things to do, because I was gaining this weight,” Johnson told the audience at Dallas Ultimate Women’s Expo in May 2019. “It was a struggle to get up and get back in the gym.”