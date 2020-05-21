‘She’s Morphing into Neek’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker’s Daughter Makes for a Twin with Walker’s Husband

It looks like Charmaine Walker’s 2-month-old daughter takes after her father Neek Bey in the genes department.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star posted a sweet photo of herself and baby Nola Bey to Instagram on May 19, and racked up over 62,000 likes. In the photo, Walker laid right besides her daughter and smiled at the camera. The infant, who was wearing an adorable white and teal onesie, also flashed a big smile, while holding her stuffed animal.

Charmaine Walker. @charmainebey/Instagram

Walker referenced the precious moment with baby Nola in her post and wrote, “Sometimes if u laugh at what makes you cry it might start laughing back at ya. Makes sense? It does to @nolagbey lol selfies w/ my princess.”

Fans of the “Black Ink” star not only gushed over her post, they also remarked about how much baby Nola resembled her father.

“She’s morphing into Neek! I still see your mom but whew! Dem Haitian genes 🧬 strong”

“She’s her daddy’s twin❤️❤️”

“So scary how she looks like the exact amount of the the both of y’all 😩❤️. I don’t be knowing who I’m seeing more lol”

“Whew Neek’s genes are super strong! Resembles her daddy too much 😍😍 she’s so adorable”

“Adorbs😍😍😍 she’s smiling omg. Omg…that cute gummy smile!!! That’s all Neek and your mom right there. I see a lil of u 😂”

Walker and Bey welcomed their daughter and first child together on March 14.

Charmaine Walker and Neek Bey and their newborn daughter Nola Bey. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

Baby Nola was named after Walker’s late mother Glenda Walker, who died last October. The television personality is seemingly enjoying motherhood and wrote on April 6, “Loving this time with my baby 😭💜🦋 @nolagbey even though she cries n has pooped, peed and threw up on Me she is still my gift from God.”

Bey is also basking in first-time fatherhood and said last week via Instagram, “Happy 2 month birthday my sweet little baby. Can’t get enough of you Nola!”

Despite being overjoyed with parenthood, Walker said she’s also learning to focus on her mental health as a new mother.

“Moms. I have a confession: sometimes I need a baby break. Just like a ‘go in another room break,'” she wrote. “At first I felt guilty but then I realized that this doesn’t make me a bad mom! It makes me an even better mom when I get back from my mental break. Luckily I have a great husband who is a hands on dad and this can allow me to take this time. It helps! Now we have a happy baby and a happy new mom.”