‘Come Through Six Pack’: Fans Fall In Love with Tanya Sam’s Figure

While most people have been spending their shelter-in-place lives eating snacks and drinking wine, Tanya Sam appears to be maintaining her figure. The cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” proved on Tuesday, May 19, that her physique has not suffered during her stay-at-home period.

Sam posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing a two-piece multicolored pants set. Standing in front of a patterned gray wall, the native of Toronto struck her pose by putting one hand in her hair as the other laid by her side. Sam, a former nurse, wore a crop top and harem pants, causing her washboard abs to glisten in the photo. Her simple garment was much different than the elaborate styles she wore prior to the pandemic. Sam implied in her caption that her drastic wardrobe change caused her to miss getting dolled up.

Tanya Sam wearing a multicolored two-piece set (Photo): @itstanyatime/Instagram

She wrote: “I don’t want to go back to wearing “real” clothes, high heels, doing hair and makeup 💄 but I then I look back at pictures from 𝘉.𝘊. (𝘉𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋) and think, man I was a baddie, and I miss dressing up…..🔥💃🏽.” Some people resonated with her message and shared that they also missed donning formal wear. However, a slew of fans claimed Sam’s tight midsection captured their attention, indicating that they loved her dress-down apparel the most.

“Come through six pack! 🔥🖤🔥.”

“Okayyyy bawdy 😍.”

“Look at them abs and that body..🔥❤️.”

“Bawdy🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

“@itstanyatime post your workouts.”

“Omg I’m so there with you @itstanyatime —but you also look 💯 amazing —-me I gained at least 6/8lbs 😩.”

“Yessssss! Come thru body🔥❤️.”

“👌🏿And you are sizzling 🔥Hott mam.”

Tanya Sam exercising on her indoor bike (Photo): @itstanyatime/Instagram

Sam has documented a few of her workout routines on social media. Over the weekend, the reality star rode her indoor bicycle in an effort to stay in shape amid the COVID-19 crisis.

At the beginning of April, she ran three miles in 30 minutes while wearing a face mask. She explained in an Instagram post that she was sporting protective gear to help protect her from spreading the disease. On her website, the tech pro describes herself as an avid runner, workout queen, and spin cyclist.