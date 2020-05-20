‘Looking like Halle Berry’: Ciara Sends Gushing Fans Over the Edge with Her Sexy Bikini Pics

As far as her followers can see Ciara told no lies when she bared her growing baby bump for a series of sexy bikini photos captioned, “The Bump is Bumpin” on social.

Rocking a tiny black bikini, sarong and a cowboy hat, the soon-to-be-mother of three had fans drooling over her perfectly round belly and beauty.

Ciara’s followers gush over her growing baby bump. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“That has got to be the most roundest perfect pregnant belly I’ve ever seen. I love it. ❤️”

“Nothing but belly ❤️” and “Looking like you finna pop now 😍😍😍😍,” read one of the fan comments.

“You look so pretty pregnant ❤❤” and “Ciara 🐐she just kills everything 🔥😍,” wrote another fawning over her effortless appeal.

Ciara announced she was expecting her third child, second with husband Russell Wilson, at the end of January. Though she announced the gender on social, she has yet to say when she is due.

“You’re literally all baby! 😩🙌🏽 Just perfect”

“Werkkkkk it boo boo 😍😍😍😍😍”

One follower even likened the singer’s good looks to that of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.

“Looking like Halle Berry in the last pic! 😍”

Beauty aside, the photos had several people asking what her secret is to a seemingly stretch mark-free belly.

“3rd baby, no stretch marks! Tell us the secret!!! Was it part of the prayer?”

“It was part of the prayer!!!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭”

In years past the singer has mentioned she prayed that God would send her a man like Wilson after having had a few failed relationships. Fans seeing that her prayers were answered with a life level up beckoned her to reveal her words.

Ciara bares her flawless, growing baby bump. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve got to love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!,” she explained at the streaming event for her album “Beauty Marks.”

Whether it is fans praying for a union that looks like hers or her undeniable beauty, it seems she will continue to blow them away.

“Whew i hope i glow like this”

“The bump is definitely bumping, Ci❤️❤️❤️”