‘Happiness Looks Amazing on You’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Glow

It looks like life is treating Joseline Hernandez well.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta“ cast member flashed a smile so big this week her fans couldn’t help but notice how happy she seemed. On Sunday, May 17, she took to Instagram and uploaded a beauty post of herself standing in front of a fashion store.

Hernandez looked stunning as she wore a navy blue mesh romper and purple sandal heels. She wrote alongside her post, “This pic is so beautiful I had to drop it again! Y’all b–ches know I stay on.”

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

The newly engaged celeb posed fiercely in the photo with a huge smile on her face. Fans remarked over her apparent glow.

“My queen 😍😍😍 you look beautiful 🔥 happiness looks amazing on you”

“Go girl you stay grinding. So proud of you and your success. Keep shining Queen don’t let nothing or no one stand in your way 😜💐 👑🌹”

“Whew look at that glow you look so happy mami❤”

“You look great babe! So gorgeous. Your smile is beautiful. Just like you. Keep winning! 💯🙌”

“@joseline yassssssss boo you look amazing 😍😍😍proud of you and the new show👏🙌”

“When you smile❤️👑 Goodie come out and all these tings 🔥”

Hernandez apparently has a lot to smile about.

The 33-year-old television personality is currently holding auditions for the second season of her reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret.” She wrote on May 11, “So exited for you guys to see Joselines Cabaret Auditions ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my ladies went all out! On @thezeusnetwork”

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats. @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez is also slated to walk down the aisle this year with her fiancé DJ Balistic Beats.

On the April 9 finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” the Miami producer proposed to Hernandez in front of their fellow cast mates. He got down on one knee and said, “I want you to be with me forever. And I did a lot of thinking. The stuff that we’ve been through, I’ve never seen anybody go through the stuff we’ve been through and still be strong like this. I love you very much. Will you marry me?” She of course agreed to be his bride.

Hernandez and Beats made their relationship public in 2018 and are scheduled to marry on December 25. They don’t share any children together, but Hernandez has 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella from her previous relationship with Stevie J.