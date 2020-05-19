‘This is What Class Looks Like’: Fans Respond to Kenya Moore Throwing Shade at Porsha Williams in Instagram Post

Kenya Moore still had plenty of shade left to throw after after part two of the virtual “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, taking aim at fellow castmate Porsha Williams in a thinly veiled Instagram post.

The conclusion to look back on the 12th season of “RHOA” was filled with so much drama, it was probably better for everyone involved that the show wasn’t filmed in-person. Cast members Moore and Williams, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss joined together with Bravo host Andy Cohen to reflect on the season and address the drama. They definitely didn’t disappoint in the drama department.

Kenya Moore throws shade while reminding everyone of her resume./Photo Credit: @TheKenyaMoore/Instagram

Most of the ladies had words in one way or another, but Moore and Williams, arguably the two with the sharpest tongues, went head-to-head over a slew of issues from their failed friendship to Williams’ reconciliation with Leakes, which Moore isn’t buying for a minute. In fact, Moore has gone so far as to call the “Dish Nation” co-host a “pawn” and provided receipts in text message form that Leakes once hated on Williams when she joined the eighth-season cast of “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Moore took to Instagram around the time of the part-two airing to post a reminder to Williams, the only cast member who rocked a tiara during the reunion. “You can buy yourself a crown and still be used as a pawn. #MissUSA#history#beautyandbrains,” she captioned the image.

The 1993 Miss USA winner limited her post comments, meaning that she changed the post setting so that either only her followers, those following her, or both those she follows and who follow her can comment.

Moore’s fans got a kick out of the subtle read and left their thoughts about the beauty queen’s petty post in the comments.

“You are unshakable!!!”

“I love how you always read those girls 😂😂👑of shade”

“💀💀 I love a petty queen 👸 ❤️❤️”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 twirls with that caption boo, I’m here for it 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @thekenyamoore”

“A purchased crown doesn’t weigh the same as one earned!!! #TheyCantCompete @thekenyamoore #RHOA #RHOAReunion”

“This is what CLASS looks like. When you don’t have to use profanity, be loud, ratchet and ghetto to get your point across…. I guess some loud alligator trout mouth hoodboogers can’t help themselves. #TeamTwirlWinsAgain 👑”

Porsha Williams remains unbothered./Photo Credit: @Porsha4Real/Instagram

Williams, seemingly unbothered by all of the “RHOA” drama, posted an image — sans her tiara — around the same time as Moore, captioning it simply “Tuh.”